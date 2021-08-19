Victory will be 'huge' for the game in Sudbury and across Canada, Brian Ashton says

Canada’s women’s soccer victory on Aug. 6 at the Olympic Games reflects the work being done at the grassroots, says the technical director of Sudburnia Soccer Club.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

All the gold-medal winning players started somewhere, says Brian Ashton, of Sudburnia, which is the city’s recreational soccer club. He’s also a retired national team and professional player.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Olympic soccer gold should inspire grassroots, says Sudburnia director Back to video

“They must have had somebody in their life that coached them. I take pride in the players I’ve coached. Even if it was for a year. Those players have had grassroots coaches. They have to be proud of the fact that they’ve had some mentorship of those players.”

Sudburnia wraps its five-week season next week. Teams have been playing Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Rotary Park fields near Adanac Ski Hill. They also ran a day program on Wednesdays.

jpg, SU

The effect of the Canadian soccer gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be “huge” for the game, Ashton says.

“For us to say that, currently, we are number one, is massive.”

The World Cup is definitely the bigger event in terms of soccer.

“But people don’t go to the Olympics to lose,” he says. “I’m going to take this gold medal any way they won it.”

Winning and being number one will inspire female athletes to want to play the game, he says.

The men’s game is also improving, he adds.

“They’re playing a different brand of soccer than they’ve ever played in their lives. I think we’re looking at a good shot at (qualifying for) the World Cup.”

Building a bigger base to support Canadian soccer will be important, especially in Sudbury, he says.

“I’ve learned this lesson. One of the things I’ve done, and I’ve done wrong, is I figured every kid playing soccer wants to play at the next level.”