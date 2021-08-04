This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Robert Esmie, the legendary Sudbury sprinter turned track coach, was celebrated this week for his Olympic gold medal-winning performance 25 years ago, as well as for his efforts to groom a new generation of elite athletes today.

Article content Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger, as well as young athletes and parents representing the Airblastoff Lions track club, gathered Tuesday evening for an informal event honouring the 49-year-old Olympian, who returned to Sudbury from British Columbia in 2018 to be with family and continue growing his athletic training business, Airblastoff Sports. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘You can’t take Sudbury out of my heart’ — Esmie honoured for gold-medal victory, work with young athletes Back to video That name was inspired by the words Blast Off, which Esmie famously shaved into his head before he, Glenroy Gilbert, Bruny Surin and Donovan Bailey won the men’s 4×100-metre relay at the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta. “We’re celebrating, first of all, the 25-year anniversary of Robert and team’s 4×100-metre relay gold medal, so we want to acknowledge you,” said Kirk Petroski, father of club members Jonas and Aria, who acted as emcee for a gathering at the Laurentian Community Track. “What an experience that must have been. “We also want to acknowledge what you’re doing for our children. It has been really spectacular, Robert, to have you coach and mentor our kids, to see them through some very difficult times during COVID and make sure they’re still being active, but also the importance of what you’re doing for our community, and we want to thank you for that, as well.” Esmie is only too pleased to be of service, as the man known as the SpeedDoctor sees great potential in Greater Sudbury’s young athletes, and an opportunity to build on the foundation built by the city’s elite-level athletes and coaches — not just in track and field, but in all manner of athletic pursuits.

Article content “You can take me out of Sudbury, but you can’t take Sudbury out of my heart,” said Esmie, who did much of his training at the Laurentian track, while rising through the ranks of Canada’s best short-distance runners. “I have travelled the world and I always tell people Sudbury is a great place to live, a great place to grow your kids, and I wanted my kids to experience everything I experienced, so I brought them back here and I’m giving them some of that. “The ability to bring in some of my experience in the Airblastoff group here in Sudbury, it means a lot, to start building that foundation. I work with over 160 athletes over all different sports across Canada, who have made the Canadian team, NFL, CFL, all different levels of sports, but I love the grassroots piece, the opportunity to mould and develop from a young age and practise that over time. As Michael Jordan would always say, you can take 1,000 shots to get better, but if I can correct those techniques early, and do 1,000 repetitions of the right stuff, they can transfer that into other sports and become a star. I do not expect them to be track and field specialists, but I do expect them to learn to be an athlete, to understand what’s going on with the body and the development to be better and better at other sports.” Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star Esmie’s pupils continued their athletic education during a recent meet in southern Ontario, and turned in some promising results. “I did pretty well and I’m happy with it, because it was my first competition,” said Marin O’Malley, a 13-year-old soon-to-be student at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School, who ran in both the 100 and 200 metres at the event.

Article content “It was a fun experience.” And it was made all the more so by Esmie, who drew on his own competitive experience to help calm the youngster’s nerves. “He says it’s normal to feel nervous, but as soon as the gun goes off, all that fear disappears,” O’Malley said. “I really figured that out on the weekend, because I was super nervous in the blocks, but as soon as I took off, it all went away and it just felt natural. “It was a lot better after I started running.” It’s a point of pride, as well as an inspiration, she said, to have an Olympic medallist as her coach. “It has been pretty amazing. It’s fun bragging rights, to be able to say oh, my track coach is an Olympian, but I really think his skills from going to the Olympics really transfer to helping us with training. He has really good ways of explaining to us how to run and jump and all of that stuff.” Mayor Bigger, one of many Sudburians to root for Esmie and his teammates on Aug. 3, 1996, was pleased to extend belated congratulations on Tuesday evening, and to compliment the Canadian Sports Hall-of-Famer on his efforts with a new crop of up-and-coming athletes. “I want to thank you for coming back to Sudbury and for sharing your knowledge and your skills with people in Sudbury and beyond,” Bigger said. “Because I didn’t get the chance to congratulate you 25 years ago, thank you for making Sudbury proud.” Esmie recalled how the 1990s were not only his heyday, but also that of many Sudbury athletes, who at the time were among the per-capita leaders in supplying Olympic competitors. He envisions a return to that lofty status, with the right physical and mental preparation. “I train for you to be a champion, at the right time,” he said. “I don’t care about winning or losing different things, but I only train for championships. I love to perform and to perform at the best place and the biggest stage, and you need to be mentally ready. I love to be back and to help facilitate that. “Being able to bless these guys and guide them in Olympic-style training, it’s phenomenal.” bleeson@postmedia.com Twitter: @ben_leeson We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

