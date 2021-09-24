This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Sudbury Wolves passed another pre-season test on Friday night, this time against a more experienced, more physical foe than they faced in their first two games.

Article content Nick DeGrazia scored twice and Andre Anania, Liam Ross and Alex Assadourian also tallied for the Wolves in a 5-3 defeat of the Owen Sound Attack at Sudbury Community Arena. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wolves outlast Attack, stay unbeaten in pre-season Back to video Jonathan Lemaire, in his pre-season debut, made 19 saves to help the locals stay unbeaten in exhibition play at 3-0. Julian Fantino, Thomas Chafe and Cal Uens replied with goals for the Attack, while Corbin Votary and Viktor Tiatinkin combined to make 27 saves for Owen Sound. “It felt great to get that win tonight,” Anania said later. “We ended up being a bit short on guys on our bench and they were making a bit of a comeback, but we stayed with it, played our game and then we got the dub in the end, we got the win.” “Everyone has kind of done what we expected,” Wolves head coach Craig Duncanson added. “We have seen some real bright spots in a lot of guys and they have played with a lot of speed and a lot of tenacity and I think sometimes, we were a little over-anxious, but overall, we played well.” Anania put Sudbury on the board Friday night when the defenceman picked up a puck in the neutral zone, joined the rush and fired a low shot that eluded Votary at 5:48. Known for his goal-scoring prowess, as well as his bone-rattling body checks at the junior A level, Anania was happy to light the lamp in a major-junior contest. “It’s great for the confidence,” he said. “It’s always nice to get a goal. I just saw a guy slip at the blueline and I took the puck, saw a bit of space and when I cut in the middle, I saw the whole right side of the net, so I fired one just over the pad and in.

Article content “I’m feeling confident about the adjustments, the speed, the skill, the strength. I feel like I can handle myself out there and we can handle ourselves out there very well.” Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star Sudbury netminder Lemaire went untested for much of the game’s first 10 minutes, but had little chance of stopping a puck that was redirected at close range and into his goal at 7:48. Fantino took credit for the tally. Ross restored the Wolves’ lead after a nice burst of speed by Assadourian. The rookie forward crossed the Attack blueline and dropped a puck for the veteran defenceman, who also did his work with a low wrister at 9:20. DeGrazia converted on a centring feed from No. 1 draft choice Quentin Musty, who was making his much-anticipated home-ice debut after missing last week’s win over the Peterborough Petes. Musty won a puck and placed a pass on DeGrazia’s stick as he skated around the goal for a quick finish and a 3-1 lead at 14:19. Evan Konyen’s attempt to make it a three-goal advantage, on a two-on-one chance with Michael Derbidge, was foiled when Votary came across for a great save, but a slashing minor against Owen Sound’s Madden Steen sent the Pack to the power play and DeGrazia struck again from close range for his second of the contest, and team-leading third of the pre-season, at 16:55. Lemaire was a little busier with the Attack pressing later in the frame, but he turned aside each of the visitors’ attempts. Local product Cole Crowder dropped the gloves with veteran Attack rearguard Igor Chibrikov, who was stepping in for a smaller teammate. Crowder landed a couple of heavy punches and ended up on top as the two tumbled to the ice.

Article content Shots after 20 minutes were 12-9 in Sudbury’s favour. Duncanson though the Wolves responded well to the heavier, more physical style employed by the Attack, a team with more veteran presence than previous pre-season opponents from Sault Ste. Marie and Peterborough. “We did just fine,” Duncanson said. “We made a few errors and we can learn to manage the game better, but this is Game 3 of 70-some, so I’m quite pleased with it. I thought we responded quite well at times when we had to and we capitalized on some chances, and did a real good job of penalty-killing for the most part.” Owen Sound did a better job in the second stanza of pressuring the Wolves as they attempted to break out, leading to a handful of turnovers and some good scoring chances. One of those required Lemaire to make a point-blank stop on Gavin Bryant, but Chafe was right there and fired into the open net at 11:10. Sudbury’s goalie was tested a few more times as the period wound down, and came up big with a pad save on a three-on-two, then another stop from close range inside the final minute. DeGrazia went crashing into the end boards late in the period and headed straight for the Wolves bench, before following head trainer Dan Buckland to the dressing room. No update on the 18-year-old forward was immediately available after the game, though Duncanson was hopeful he would bounce back quickly. “We’ll find out how he’s feeling later,” Sudbury’s coach said of DeGrazia. “He went in pretty hard, because he’s a tenacious player. I’m sure he’ll respond just as fast.”

Article content Ross was shaken up on another play just a moment later, but eventually returned to his seat, though he saw little ice time from then on. Sudbury continued to hold an advantage in shots after two periods, 19-16. “We don’t mind playing a chippy game, as well,” Anania added. “That kind of plays in to our game, as well, but we just tried to move pucks quicker, so they couldn’t really hit us back on the defensive end.” A two-man advantage in the third gave Uens the chance to beat Lemaire with a well-placed point shot at 8:02, but the Attack could come no closer, even after Musty also left the game with a head-checking penalty. Assadourian delivered some insurance for Sudbury when he sniped a shot from the high slot on a power play at 18:19. Landon McCallum and Kocha Delic had the assists. The Wolves face a quick turnaround on Saturday, visiting the Soo Greyhounds for a 7:07 p.m. start. bleeson@postmedia.com Twitter: @ben_leeson Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star

