Wolves, OHL allowed 50 per cent capacity under new provincial guidelines, starting Saturday

Sudbury Star Staff
Wolves fans celebrate a goal during OHL exhibition action featuring the Sudbury Wolves and the Peterborough Petes at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday September 17, 2021. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network
Wolves fans celebrate a goal during OHL exhibition action featuring the Sudbury Wolves and the Peterborough Petes at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Friday September 17, 2021. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Photo by John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star

OHL teams based in Ontario will be able to welcome up to 50 per cent of their respective fan capacities starting on Saturday, following an announcement by the provincial government on Friday afternoon.

“The regular season is fast approaching and it’s an exciting time for everyone,” OHL commissioner David Branch said in a release. “This announcement only amplifies that energy as the league and its member teams look forward to welcoming more of our great fans into venues across the province.”

The 2021-22 OHL regular season gets underway on Oct. 7, kicking-off a Thanksgiving long weekend that includes 21 games on the opening-week schedule.

“We remain grateful for our continued conversations with the government and public health officials led by Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Sport Lisa MacLeod and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore,” Branch added. “The league continues to put the health and safety of its players, staff, officials, fans, billets and the communities in which they reside at the forefront as we embark on the new season.”

