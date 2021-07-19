Wolves ink Assadourian: centreman becomes second pick from 2021 OHL draft to commit to club
A skipped season appears to have done little to slow Alex Assadourian’s progress toward a major-junior hockey career.
The skilled centreman from Stouffville, Ont. took a major step forward on Monday, as the Sudbury Wolves announced the commitment of their second-round pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said the York Simcoe Express product, who celebrates his 16th birthday this coming Saturday. “I’m just so honoured.
“This was obviously not the year we asked for, losing out on our minor midget year, but it’s good to see all my hard work has paid off and I can’t wait to get up to Sudbury, to meet all my coaches and teammates and meet the awesome fans there.”
Even in the most uncertain times, a player with Assadourian’s abilities and impressive statistical totals — in 2019-20, his last full season, he collected 40 goals and 31 assists in only 41 games — was sure to have options for the next phase of his hockey career. But the 5-foot-10, 173-pounder believed the Wolves presented the perfect fit, one that would place him on a path to the pros.
“I felt very comfortable with Rob,” said Assadourian, referring to Sudbury’s vice-president of hockey operations and general manager, Rob Papineau. “He seemed like a great guy and I could see myself succeeding in Sudbury. My goal is to make the NHL one day and I’m going to work hard and do everything I can to achieve my goal.”
Papineau said the feeling was mutual, and he was eager to add a skater with Assadourian’s package of skill and competitiveness.
“He checks both those boxes,” said Papineau, who compared the youngster’s playing style to that of NHLer Robby Fabbri. “He has a quick brain, quick hands, quick feet, does everything at a high pace. He’s got a good motor to him and he’s hard to play against. In all the games we watched from his bantam year and the stuff he was doing this year in scrimmages, he was the guy who jumped off the ice at you and made you look down at your sheet to see who it was.”
Having waited for nearly two full rounds after selecting Quentin Musty first overall on June 4, Papineau and his scouts took a few more minutes before selecting Assadourian in the 37th-overall spot.
“We didn’t think he was going to be there when we picked, so we took a timeout,” Papineau recalled. “We were talking about different positions, but he was just too good of a player for us to go by.
“We think he’s a guy with a bright future and he’s a guy we’re really happy to be able to commit.”
Assadourian listed his speed, work ethic and team-first attitude as among his greatest strengths as a player, along with the shot that helped him maintain a goal-per-game clip at the U15 level.
“I’ll do anything to help my team win,” he added.
While preparing for the next level, however, the son of Diran and Jenny Assadourian will look to improve in all areas.
“I’m not really satisfied with anything in my game right now,” he said. “I’m working hard to get stronger, to get faster.”
In many ways, Assadourian’s trip to Sudbury next month will be a new experience, as he has never ventured further north than the Muskoka Region, but there will be at least one familiar face. The Wolves picked winger Michael Derbidge, his former linemate, in the fifth round of this year’s draft.
“I just can’t wait to meet everyone,” Assadourian said. “It’s very exciting.”
Having locked up two important pieces of the team’s future in Musty and Assadourian, Papineau is eager to see how newcomers and veterans alike perform in training camp.
Rookies are to hit the ice in Sudbury beginning Aug. 30, with veterans joining them a few days later.
“We definitely want to see guys in camp,” Sudbury’s GM said. “The thing that was important for us to do right away was sign the first two players we were able to pick. We were able to get Quentin done right away, which was real exciting for the franchise, and being able to add Alex here today allows us to move forward now in the summer and to plan for camp, so we can get a look at all these guys. A lot of them had an off year, obviously, so we’re excited to see them in a competitive environment.”
bleeson@postmedia.com
Twitter: @ben_leeson