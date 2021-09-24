Samantha Skene has joined the Sudbury Wolves staff as a skating coach for the 2021-22 OHL season, the team announced in a release Thursday night.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Skene is a Skate Canada professional coach and consultant, as well as a high-performance skating coach with the Canadian Ice Academy.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wolves add Skene as skating coach Back to video

“We are thrilled to add Samantha to our coaching staff,” said Rob Papineau, the Wolves’ vice-president of hockey operations and general manager. “Her reputation as one of the bright young minds and skating coaches is outstanding and she will greatly benefit our players in helping with the most important skill in the game. We are committed to the professional development of our players and adding Samantha is another big step for our franchise.”

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with the Sudbury Wolves staff and players this season,” Skene added. “I am fortunate to be joining a team of great young players and look forward to the challenge.”

Skene comes to the Wolves highly regarded for her skating and coaching abilities.

“After being on the ice with Samantha and seeing the results she attains for her clients first-hand, the Sudbury Wolves have a great fit for their organization,” said former OHL and NHL player Cody Hodgson, director of alumni relations and youth hockey development for the Nashville Predators. “She invests in her players and works hard in co-operation with them to make sure they get the results they want. Sam teaches a strong base that all skating mechanics branch off of and is an edge work specialist. I think it’s a great opportunity for both the team and for her to join a historic CHL franchise.”

Skene rounds out a staff that also includes head coach Craig Duncanson, associate coaches Darryl Moxam and Zack Stortini, goaltending coach Alain Valiquette and skills and special projects coach Bob Johnston.