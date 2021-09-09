Wolf Tracks: Story of the dog that’s not lost

An old journalism professor of mine had a great answer for the question, “why is the news always so negative?”

It’s because we don’t have time to report on all the dogs that aren’t lost.

Of course, sports journalism isn’t quite as dramatic as that, but it’s fair to say that this Wolf Tracks column is most often devoted to something newsworthy — a game highlight, career accomplishment, draft selection, free-agent signing, a trade or even an off-ice hiring.

But today, the story is about what hasn’t happened — the story of the un-lost dog.

The Sudbury Wolves’ training camp roster of 26 players in advance of last Sunday’s 8-4 exhibition win in Sault Ste. Marie consisted of three overagers born in 2001, eight from the 2002 birth year, five 2003s and 10 rookie hopefuls who were 2004 or 2005 babies.

Of those players, 24 were drafted by the Wolves and two, Cole Crowder and Owen Perala, are free agents looking to stick with the club.

But here’s the thing — not a single one was acquired through trade. Zero.

While the pandemic and other factors play into that equation, it’s a remarkable statistic — or lack of one — that says a lot about the draft-and-develop philosophy adopted by general manager Rob Papineau.

It’s subject to change, of course, as the regular season draws closer. It’s not that Papineau has been opposed to making trades — two years ago, he acquired goalie Christian Purboo around this time of year with the intent of creating some stability in the crease. They also went into that 2019-20 season with defenceman Peter Stratis on the roster, who had been picked up through a previous trade with Ottawa. In the season before that, the Wolves had veteran defenceman Cole Candella, originally acquired from Hamilton, on their pre-season roster.