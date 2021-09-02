This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Photo by Ben Leeson/The Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

Article content It’s only fitting that the Sudbury Wolves will start their exhibition season in Sault Ste. Marie, given that nearly one-third of the 2021-22 season will be played on Northern Ontario ice.

Article content The Wolves open on Sunday against the Greyhounds at the GFL Centre for a 2:07 p.m. start, putting an exclamation mark on what has been an uplifting training camp — the end of a long absence for major-junior hockey in these parts. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wolf Tracks: Let the games begin Back to video The unofficial first half of the season in the OHL ends when the calendar turns over on New Year’s, and by then the Wolves and Hounds will have played six regular-season games head to head, with still four more regular-season tilts in 2022. The Wolves and North Bay Battalion, who remain in the same conference, will actually square off a dozen times as a result or the unbalanced schedule due to COVID, which leans toward more close-proximity and inter-conference tilts than in past seasons. Look, junior hockey fans are just glad to have a season, given the void dating back to March of 2020. With the schedule heavy on Northern matchups, it may feel a little like the NHL’s Canadian division, which was very exciting in the beginning, but did get a little sleepy toward the end — especially as teams played themselves out of the playoff picture. It’s always challenging to make bold predictions in the junior ranks, because players can surprise you immensely, whether good or bad, from one year to the next. Sprinkle in the lost season that was 2020-21 and that potential increases exponentially. All teams will have more older rookies than usual and quite likely some of them will be among the more significant players on their teams. And players who were rookies in ’19-20 will be leaders in ’21-22, such as the Wolves’ Chase Stillman.

Article content The Greyhounds appeared poised to have a major bounce-back type of season last year, but COVID stole that from their fans. As training camp plays out this week, it will be interesting to see which of their 2001-born players, who will now be overagers, make the team and whether they’ll be in a position to move some others for useful assets. The one thing we know for sure is that the Northern battles will feature some exceptional young talent, given that all three teams picked in the top five in one of the last two drafts. The Hounds selected centre Bryce McConnell-Barker fourth overall in the 2020 draft, meaning he comes in with a high skill level and an extra year of size, strength and maturity to put him in a great position to step right into the lineup and have an immediate impact. The Wolves, of course, picked Quentin Musty first overall in the 2021 draft and David Goyette 11th overall in 2020. The Battalion were the mirror image — selecting defenceman Ty Nelson with the first-overall pick in 2020 and grabbing centre Owen Outwater 11th overall this year. North Bay’s first pick in 2019 was also centre Liam Arnsby, who had a very respectable nine goals and 20 points in 55 games as a rookie. He’ll be poised for a major role up front this season. The Wolves will be hoping for something similar from 2019 first-rounder Landon McCallum. With the league moving to a draft lottery for the four non-playoff teams, there’s perhaps a greater likelihood that more teams will stay in playoff races longer and that could lead to some pretty exciting hockey in the three Northern OHL cities.

Article content Like I said, to me, some of the NHL Canadian division games got a bit stale toward the end, but imagine if the Battalion and Wolves are fighting for playoff spots or positioning. Those two bitter rivals will play eight of their 12 games in a rather short window from Jan. 20 to March 13. Those could be epic, and if the standings co-operate, each will get better than the one before. While the pre-season is generally not that significant, it’s hard not to be extra excited for Sunday’s game in the Sault — a wolf on one jersey and a hound on the other sounds pretty darn good at this point. The rosters will be far from the final ones assembled for season openers in October, but the players’ enthusiasm will be difficult to contain. It has been a long time, but hockey is finally back, and not a second too soon. Wolf Tracks runs weekly during the hockey season.

