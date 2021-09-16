This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Photo by Ben Leeson/The Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

Article content A few players went overseas to keep the development train going last year, including the Sudbury Wolves’ Chase Stillman. But for most OHL players, a full season without gaining considerable experience is a lot to overcome and will undoubtedly have an impact on the year ahead.

Article content It’s debatable what position was hit hardest, but it seems a good bet that the crease might be the spot where some teams are forced to throw relatively inexperienced players right into the line of fire. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wolf Tracks: Goalies look to make their marks Back to video In a league where few goalies are key performers at the age of 16 or 17, missing a whole season could well have stunted the growth of some puck-stoppers. I’m speaking figuratively, of course. In Sudbury, you only need to take one look at Jonathan Lemaire to know growing is not something he needs to do – at least not upward. The 6-foot-6, 180-pounder from Gloucester will turn 19 soon after the season begins, and while he’ll definitely have a presence in the net, Lemaire is essentially a veteran with next to no major junior experience. Four games as the 16-year-old backup to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the second half of the 2018-19 season, a year of Tier II for some seasoning and then a year off due to COVID-19 and the cancelled season. This is not just a Wolves challenge, but an obstacle for most of the OHL. Sudbury is lucky to have overage goalie Mitchell Weeks, although it’s fair to say that his growth and development was probably also affected, given that he enters his 20-year-old season with just 34 games under his belt. He might have been the No. 1 goalie last season and there’s a good chance Lemaire would have been his goalie partner. The OHL teams that are in the driver’s seat – from a goaltending perspective and possibly overall – are the ones that were lucky enough to have leaned on a younger goalie in the 2019-20 season.

Article content The London Knights’ Brett Brochu was outstanding as a 17-year-old, finishing with a 32-6 record, 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. Corbeil native Benjamin Gaudreau of the Sarnia Sting didn’t put up the same glowing stats as a 16-year-old on a weaker team, but was still a 2021 third-round pick of the San Jose Sharks. He should be ready for a big step up. As should North Bay Battalion goalie Joel Vrbetic, the 6-foot-7 netminder who was drafted in the seventh round by the Montreal Canadiens this summer. Then there’s a guy like Mack Guzda in Owen Sound, who comes into the season with 130 OHL games played. The overager even has eight playoff games to his credit. Some teams will likely have a starter that has played eight games of any kind in the OHL — playoffs, regular season and even exhibition. But as we all know, it’s not what you see on paper, it’s what happens on the ice. No one expected Brochu to take the league by storm the way he did. Now he’s one of the guys setting the standard. Mitchell Weeks will need to provide more evidence than one excellent performance in an exhibition game for people around the league to consider him in the same category as some of the goalies I mentioned, who have played more, put up better numbers or found a way to become NHL prospects. But the 6-foot-3, 187-pounder from Barrie definitely sent a message that he’s ready to greet the challenge by stopping 43 of 47 to hold his team in the game long enough for the offence to break out in the Wolves 8-4 pre-season win over the Soo Greyhounds on Sept. 5.

Article content Weeks also had some terrific performances during the 2019-20 season, while splitting crease time with Christian Purboo. Consistency was his enemy, which is normal for a rookie goalie in the toughest teenage league around. Both Weeks and Lemaire have been in Sudbury long enough to be comfortable in the city and have endured enough training camps and regular-season outings to know the Sudbury Community Arena like the back of their blocker hand. Both are a bit older now and even though there was some missed development time, the extra maturity, size and confidence can make a huge difference. Whichever goalie gets the start at the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday night will undoubtedly have goose-bumps – the first OHL action at the old barn in more than 500 days. It’s a 7:05 exhibition start against the Peterborough Petes. Next action will be a week later – same time and place against the Owen Sound Attack. While it was only an exhibition game, the Wolves’ eight-goal outburst in Sault Ste. Marie suggests that this year’s squad can find the back of the opposition net. So Weeks and Lemaire might not have to be perfect – just dependable. We’ve seen enough of Weeks to know he’s very capable of that and the fact Lemaire was a fifth-round pick in 2018 suggests the team is pretty confident he’s got what it takes as well. It won’t take much to get hockey-starved Sudburians on their side. As much as they’d probably love to hex an opposing goalie or two, they’ll be equally eager to jump up and give a standing ovation to a hometown tender worthy of getting them out of their seats. Wolf Tracks runs weekly during the hockey season.

