‘We’re excited to see everyone hit the ice’ — Sudbury Wolves to open training camp Monday
Rob Papineau likes the look of his prospect pool on paper, but he’s more than eager to finally see his draft picks in person.
The Sudbury Wolves’ vice-president of hockey operations and general manager won’t have to wait much longer, as the local OHL club get set to open rookie orientation on Monday at noon.
After two days of practices and scrimmages for around 35 prospects born in 2005 and 2004, along with a small group of 2003s, the club will assemble its returning players and other hopefuls — growing the group to around 50 in total — for main camp beginning on Wednesday.
The traditional Blue and White intra-squad game is scheduled Friday at 10 a.m.
Monday will mark the first gathering of talent from the 2020 and 2021 OHL drafts, who have yet to set foot in the Nickel City due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020-21 campaign.
“We’re really excited about the group,” said Papineau, who joined the Wolves as a VP in 2016 and became GM the following year.
“Overall, especially in the last five years as a collective group, I think this is the most skill we have had. The young forwards we have been able to draft in the last few years are really highly skilled, and we really like our back end, the size, the mobility and the ability to get around the ice, a good combination of left and right shots.”
He pointed to veterans Jack Thompson and Liam Ross as leaders on the Sudbury blueline, and returnees from the 2003-born draft class, including Landon McCallum, Chase Stillman and Ethan Larmand, who played for the Wolves as rookies in 2019-20, as core members of the forward group.
“You look at a guy like Kosta (Manikis) coming back, and he’s hungry,” Papineau said of the lone overage forward on his pre-season roster. “We have a really good group of players coming back this year. We’re excited to see everyone hit the ice.”
Among the newcomers, fans will be eager for a first look at Sudbury’s already-signed picks from the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, including forwards David Goyette, Kocha Delic and Evan Konyen, as well as defenceman Nolan Collins, and their committed forwards from the 2021 draft, who include No. 1 pick Quentin Musty and second-rounder Alex Assadourian.
Players seasoned at the junior A level, such as forward Nicks DeGrazia, Ryan Smith and Gio Biondi, along with defencemen Andre Anania and Payton Robinson, will also look to turn heads in their bid to become key contributors.
Overage candidate Mitchell Weeks and 2002-born Jonathan Lemaire will be among those vying for a lion’s share of crease time, though the latter is only just returning from a successful off-season surgery and may need more time to hit his stride.
“When you look back a couple of seasons ago, Weeksy had a huge year in Newmarket (of the Ontario Junior Hockey League) and he came in here and like any young goalie coming into the OHL, it’s a bit of a learning curve here,” Papineau suggested. “But he has been training hard and I have heard from some of the guys down south who have seen him that he looks great and he had a really good tournament in Erie (at the PHBB Invitational showcase in June). Jonny’s coming off a minor tweak and a surgery, but he should be ready to go. We’ve got some good young guys, as well, whom we have drafted relatively high and we’re real excited to see, so there’s an opportunity for these goalies to come in here and impress the staff and at the end of the day, it makes for some good competition in net, for sure.”
A full training camp roster is still being finalized, but Papineau indicated that a pair of forwards were expected to attend as free agents: 2002-born Owen Perala, a native of Nipigon, Ont., and DeGrazia’s teammate on both the Rayside-Balfour Canadians of the NOJHL and in the Thunder Bay Kings minor hockey system, and 2004-born Adam Enwright, a product of the Barrie Colts AAA program.
Rookie camp attendees are to report to Sudbury Community Arena on Monday at noon and take part in practices at 1:15 and 2:30 p.m, before competing in the first Blue and White scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Two more scrimmages follow on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Main camp, which will initially feature Blue, White and Green teams, gets underway with sessions at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Health and safety procedures were still being finalized in co-operation with city and provincial authorities as of Friday, with no official word yet on whether training camp sessions would be open to the public.
