‘We’re excited to see everyone hit the ice’ — Sudbury Wolves to open training camp Monday

Rob Papineau likes the look of his prospect pool on paper, but he’s more than eager to finally see his draft picks in person.

The Sudbury Wolves’ vice-president of hockey operations and general manager won’t have to wait much longer, as the local OHL club get set to open rookie orientation on Monday at noon.

After two days of practices and scrimmages for around 35 prospects born in 2005 and 2004, along with a small group of 2003s, the club will assemble its returning players and other hopefuls — growing the group to around 50 in total — for main camp beginning on Wednesday.

The traditional Blue and White intra-squad game is scheduled Friday at 10 a.m.

Monday will mark the first gathering of talent from the 2020 and 2021 OHL drafts, who have yet to set foot in the Nickel City due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020-21 campaign.

“We’re really excited about the group,” said Papineau, who joined the Wolves as a VP in 2016 and became GM the following year.

“Overall, especially in the last five years as a collective group, I think this is the most skill we have had. The young forwards we have been able to draft in the last few years are really highly skilled, and we really like our back end, the size, the mobility and the ability to get around the ice, a good combination of left and right shots.”

He pointed to veterans Jack Thompson and Liam Ross as leaders on the Sudbury blueline, and returnees from the 2003-born draft class, including Landon McCallum, Chase Stillman and Ethan Larmand, who played for the Wolves as rookies in 2019-20, as core members of the forward group.