Voyageurs shake off loss, win three straight

Article content With the game-tying run on third and just one out in the bottom of the seventh, the Sudbury 16U Voyageurs looked well positioned Saturday afternoon to register their first win of the season, tossing the monkey off their backs after being saddled with six straight setbacks.

But baseball at times is a game of inches. Turns out it was quite the opposite. Playing progressively better and better ball, the Voyageurs rebounded to edge the Yankees 9-8 in Game 2 Saturday afternoon and were absolutely dominant in besting the Ajax-based crew 15-4 and 8-0 on Sunday. Coach Shawn Paquette could not have asked for a better counterpunch from his squad, enjoying the friendly confines of the Terry Fox Sports Complex for the first time this year. "I feel like playing at home helped a lot for all of us," suggested Ryan Lacasse, finishing the weekend with seven hits and an equal number of RBIs, despite resting in Game 4. "It's just getting into that atmosphere. It's our home turf, where we practise four times a week. All that confidence, all that momentum finally kicked in — and we had fans come out and support us." Despite the gaudy numbers, it was the timing of some key hits that Paquette most appreciated from the 16-year-old Grade 12 student at College Notre Dame, a tribute to the poise the youngster displays at the plate, even in big moments. "I try not to change the way I approach the at-bat," admitted Lacasse. "I try and look at it as just another at bat. I'll step to the plate, I'll take my breath, I'll look at a focal point. I'll just do my thing, nothing changes. But in a way, it is a little bit different, just because you are under pressure a little more. "If you do the mental stuff, it helps you stay relaxed." The Game 2 starter, dealt a no decision as the Sudbury reps came from behind to chalk up the win, Lacasse would like to see his pitch velocity increase, allowing for more of a contrast within his repertoire. "I have five pitches in my arsenal and most of them are off-speed pitches, so if I could get my fastball to gas it up a little bit, it would definitely help me in the long run," he said.

Article content “If you do the mental stuff, it helps you stay relaxed.” The Game 2 starter, dealt a no decision as the Sudbury reps came from behind to chalk up the win, Lacasse would like to see his pitch velocity increase, allowing for more of a contrast within his repertoire. “I have five pitches in my arsenal and most of them are off-speed pitches, so if I could get my fastball to gas it up a little bit, it would definitely help me in the long run,” he said. Noah Leveille was one of eight other Voyageurs who made their way to the mound during the quartet of encounters with the Yanks. With Game 4 starter Nico Signorile surrendering just one hit over four innings while striking out six, Leveille noted that there is a natural tendency in wanting to take the handoff of the baton and run with it, so to speak. “I like to think that the previous pitcher did a great job, so I want to continue that momentum,” noted the Azilda native, who was welcomed to the Voyageurs rep baseball system just two years ago. “It amps me up a lot.” As for the matter of starting the game on the bench, the senior at Es Champlain acknowledged that it really isn’t all that difficult to remain engaged in the game. “I pay attention to the first pitcher, keep an eye on the batters and see what pitches they are struggling with, what pitches they are better at.” What Leveille took in was a slight difference in what he saw from the Yankees, as opposed to the Ottawa Nepean Canadians or the Tecumseh Thunder, their first two PBLO opponents of 2021.

Article content “We were able to throw more fastballs,” he said. “I didn’t feel that they were able to keep up with our fastballs compared to some of the previous teams.” As for the Sudbury offence, Justin Lancup joined Lacasse atop the hit parade with seven, the same number of times that he crossed the plate, leading the team in runs scored, with Leveille knotted for second with five alongside teammate Karsen Chartier. Cameron Bauer belted the longest ball of the series finale, tripling to left field to plate Lancup with the eighth and final run. Spending the weekend in the nation’s capital, the 14U Voyageurs returned home with a split, including their first win in six tries against the host team. Sudbury raised the curtain in fine form, upending the London Badgers 11-5, scoring eight times in the first three innings. A very balanced attack saw no less than eight different players cross the plate, with Nicolas Dalcourt and Devon Madore both adding two hits and two RBIs apiece. Madore took the ball to start the contest, holding London in check with five runs against over five plus innings, giving way to Noah Portelance who took care of his five outs without allowing a hit or a run. The Voyageurs kept things close in Games 2 and 3, falling 8-6 to Ottawa Nepean and 6-4 in the rematch with London, then edging the Canadians 6-5 just before hitting the road. Dalcourt and AJ Dubeau handled the pitching duties in the win while the team continued to demonstrate outstanding plate discipline, tacking up an astounding 35 base over balls in four games.

Article content Finally, the 18U Voyageurs saw the tables turned following their four-game sweep of the Yankees last weekend, beaten three times by the Oshawa Legionaires, albeit all in very tight matchups (8-7, 11-7, 3-2). Alex McNiven (4/9, 4 RS, 3 RBIs) showed the way at the plate, while Scooter Rienguette took a complete game loss in the finale, in spite of his impressive stat line (6.0 IP, 3 runs, 1 earned run, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). With all three Voyageurs teams scheduled to be home this weekend, and only one full-sized ball diamond in town, the U16 Voyageurs find themselves meeting up with the Ottawa Nepean Canadians for back-to-back weekend doubleheaders in North Bay on July 24 and 25.

