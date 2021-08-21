





Vance: Make no mistake – summer is on the way out

Article content Most have already noticed the shortening of daylight hours, and despite the heatwave we’ve been having over the past few days, make no mistake – summer is on the way out.

Article content My hummingbirds are eating frantically now, which is what they do just before they pull out to head south. These are all unmistakably signs that summer will soon transition into fall, and many of us ardent outdoor folk will be eager for the change. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vance: Make no mistake – summer is on the way out Back to video The black caps are now ripening nicely in my northern neck of the woods, as are the choke-cherries. The bears are working the choke-cherries hard and almost decimate the trees as they do so. Choke-cherries also make for superb jam, but do be cautious if bears are tearing the trees apart – they won’t be far off at any given time once they start in them. Late summer is when our local watersheds are at their warmest, which is good – but less good is the fact that e.coli and related bacteria levels are also high. Never swim in stagnant water such as beaver ponds as you may develop swimmers itch or beaver fever. Campers also should purify their drinking and potable water adequately before use. There are relatively inexpensive portable ceramic/charcoal filtration systems that technology has given us that make the old-fashioned chemical treatment of water with harsh poisons obsolete. Now is a good time to start up any fall and winter equipment, and charge-up acid, acid-gel and lithium batteries as they should be left charged up. Only the older nickel-cadmium batteries should be stored in a discharged condition for long periods. Deer and moose hunters should soon start scouting for signs of their spoor – but be as unobtrusive as you can be.

Article content Fishing can be both good and bad at present, and for sure if the wind is from the east, you will truly need to work a lot harder to find the fish. I think overall fish numbers of the sport-sized fish we wish to catch is way down owing to a couple really bad spawning years three and four years ago. But fish can be taken and now the water has warmed up, if you can, go weedless during the daytime hours and fish down as deep as you can in weeds. Fish go into such places and sit there in the shade of these weed-beds, and around dense growths of lily pads are also good. These same fish as it’s nearing dark will usually rise up in the water column, and from when the sun is setting until dark, fish with top-water lures, and watch for actively feeding fish and cast to them. Large lunker fish can also be found in water down to arbitrarily fifteen feet feeding on crayfish which are quite active at this time of year. Look for gravelly areas along the shoreline to help determine where such conditions exist underwater. Because fish are cold-blooded and the water is at the warmest of the year, you can and should pick the tempo of your trolling speed up a bit, especially for aggressively biting fish such as pike, musky, and smallies and all the trout species, though, I will only go slightly faster for walleye. Fish on the shady side of underwater reefs and rock outcroppings and fish late evening close to rock faces where leeches undulate along, having been burrowed in the rock/slime covering during the day. And fish like a larger bait offering during warmer water times such as now, so make your bait larger such as minnows or frogs or a full worm. Use larger body baits such as plugs and spoon or spinner baits – and use lots of action to entice the fish.

Article content Drift fishing for perch over a gravel bed can produce good fish and eating. I use a medium-sized jig here in the north because you may also run into pike, musky or smallies feeding on the smaller perch. I like to use a chartreuse colour jig tipped with a half a worm and in the morning before the main daytime wind picks up. I simply cast in, let the jig hit bottom and drift along until fish-on. Once the wind gets stronger, you may need to use a larger jig or if the speed is simply too much, you can pack it in or use a drift sock to slow you down. Do you need more info than found here in this column? Do you wish to discuss what you’re seeing on your outdoor adventures? Do email me, I love chatting with like-minded northerners. outdoors@execulink.com. sud.sports@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

