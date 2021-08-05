Sudbury’s Johnston named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Sudbury native Rebecca Johnston will start her quest for another IIHF Women’s World Championship gold medal on Aug. 20.

Johnston was one of 25 players named Thursday to Canada’s roster for the 2021 event, to be held at WinSport Arena in Calgary through Aug. 31.

The roster was selected from the 29 players chosen to centralize with Canada’s national women’s team for the 2021-22 season, leading up to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. Following the world championship, all 29 players will resume their Olympic preparations.

The roster was selected by head coach Troy Ryan, in consultation with Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations, management consultant Cassie Campbell-Pascall and the rest of the coaching staff.

“It has been a challenging 16 months for our athletes and staff, but we have never lost sight of our goal of competing for a world championship on home ice,” Kingsbury said in a release from Hockey Canada. “We have had few opportunities to train together as a group, but our training camp has been high tempo and competitive. We are confident in our group; we are a team full of skill, youth and veteran leadership that will give us the best chance to compete for a gold medal beginning Aug. 20.”

The 10-team tournament features Canada in Group A with Finland, ROC, Switzerland and the United States, while Group B is composed of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Japan.

In addition to Canada’s opening-day game against Finland, the 31-game tournament schedule will see the host nation play ROC on Aug. 22 and Switzerland on Aug. 24 before closing out the preliminary round against the defending-champion United States on Aug. 26.

Canada will play all of its preliminary-round games at 6 p.m. ET.

Johnston and her teammates last captured IIHF gold in 2012, before the Americans won four straight titles up to 2019. The 2020 worlds were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Canada has won 10 IIHF gold medals overall, in addition to eight silver and one bronze.

For the full Team Canada roster, visit www.hockeycanada.ca.