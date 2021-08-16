This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Sudbury Voyageurs teams continue to progress 18U, 16U and 14U teams enjoy strong weekends

Article content By Jeff Giffen

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury Voyageurs teams continue to progress Back to video It was a heartbreaking finish for the 18U Sudbury Voyageurs who performed at a very high level in their playoff weekend in the Premier Baseball League of Ontario (PBLO) down in Sarnia. The local club finished sixth in the regular season with a record of 8-11 but went 2-1 in playoff round-robin, qualifying them to advance to the semi-finals against the Sarnia Braves. The higher-ranked Braves tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning and won it in extra innings on Logan Klompstra’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 8th. Voyageurs shortstop Gavin Roy, who led his team offensively by going an incredible 9 for 13 at the plate over the four games, feels his team should be proud of its accomplishments. “The main goal was definitely to make it to Sunday,” he said. “Obviously, we wanted a better outcome, but we’ve got to be happy with how we played, because that semi-final game could have went either way. “All year we’ve been saying to work toward the championship weekend, to be ready and peak at the right time, and I think we did. I think we played well all weekend, it’s just we came out on the wrong end.” Roy said they made it to the final four on the strength of some outstanding pitching performances, which has been a strong spot all season. “Our pitching depth I’d say is one of the best in the league and it showed on the weekend,” said the 17 year old, who will be attending St. Charles College in the fall. “We had a fresh arm in the semi-final game with Liam Socranski and he pitched outstanding and gave us a chance to win.”

Article content Socranski scattered six hits over seven and a third innings, striking out four and walking just one batter. In the playoff round-robin, the Voyageurs lost 2-1 to the eventual champion Tecumseh Thunder from the Windsor area on another walk-off hit, while beating the Oshawa Legionaires 14-7 and the Ontario Yankees 12-7 in their other two games. 14U Voyageurs have big weekend at home A winning weekend for the youngest of the Voyageurs teams competing in the PBLO is a sign of just how far the program has come in a short time. The 14U squad was the only Voyageurs team playing on their home field over the weekend and went 2-1-1, beating the London Badgers twice by scores of 7-6 and 4-3 at the Terry Fox Complex, while also playing the second place Ottawa Nepean Canadians 14U very tough, losing 8-7 in their first meeting on Saturday before pulling off an exciting, come-from-behind 3-3 tie to wrap up the weekend on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon. Voyageurs 14U Coach Jean-Gilles Larocque is impressed with his young crew’s continued progression. “First weekend we played this series we tied a game, the second weekend we won a game, third weekend we won two games and this weekend we won two and tied one,” said Larocque, who also owns and operates The Baseball Academy on Lorne Street. “So you can see that the kids are getting better and better all the time, which is huge for their confidence. The games are closer, the defence has gotten better and the pitchers are more consistent in the strike zone.

Article content “It’s just fun to be a part of, basically.” That goes for the crowd cheering on the Voyageurs, too, who got to enjoy a gem of a pitching performance from 14-year-old starter Callum Baron in the 3-3 tie on Sunday. The visitors from Ottawa Nepean entered the contest as clear favourites with a record of 17-5-1, and jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead thanks to four well-placed singles in the top of the first inning. But Baron kept his composure and would give up just one more run over five additional innings before handing it off to the bullpen. “While I’m out there I’m just trying to stay calm and keep throwing strikes,” said the Sudbury native, who will enter Grade 10 at Lockerby Composite next month. “It was a great game. It’s always fun coming out with a tie against a good team like that. “I think we all played really good, played great D, and got the bats going at the end so it was a good finish.” Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the 6th, shortstop Devan Madore got the Voyageurs on the board with an RBI groundout. It was another productive at-bat to go along with a walk, a single and two stolen bases on the day. The bottom of Sudbury’s batting order then came up huge in the bottom of the 7th. After three straight walks to start the inning, Braiden Paul and Ethan Oliver each delivered RBI singles to draw the Voyageurs even. Larocque was thrilled with the effort he got on the mound, but equally stoked that the game plan of continuing to hammer fundamentals is paying off, and made Baron’s job on the mound that much easier.

Article content “If you can play defence behind him, a single stays a single,” noted Larocque. “It doesn’t turn into a double, then it’s a bad throw and it’s a snowball fight in the field. Make them earn it, don’t throw the ball around. Baseball’s tough … hitting a baseball’s hard. “So if we can just keep doing that to teams (play solid defence) and our pitchers like Cal can keep flooding the strike zone, we’ll be alright.” The 2-1-1 weekend improved the 14U Voyageurs to 6-18-2 on the season. They’ll head down to London for a series of games this coming weekend. Meanwhile, the 16U Sudbury Voyageurs were at the Pan Am Sportsplex in Ajax last weekend for a trio of regular season games against the Ontario Yankees. They split a pair on Saturday, winning 10-8 and losing 7-2, before taking the rubber match on Sunday 14-7. The 16U Voyageurs will host a pair of games at the Terry Fox Complex in Sudbury next weekend, against Ottawa Nepean at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the Ontario Yankees at 3 p.m. on Sunday. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

