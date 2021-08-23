This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Sudbury Voyageurs 16U ready for playoff weekend

Sudbury Voyageurs 16U ready for playoff weekend Photo by Ben Leeson/The Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

Article content On a scorching hot weekend in Sudbury with humidex readings well into the 30s, the bats were suitably red hot for the Sudbury Voyageurs 16U baseball team, as they piled up 34 runs in a four-game series with the first-place Ottawa Nepean Canadians and last-place Ontario Yankees on the weekend.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Voyageurs went 2-2 in what was a final regular-season tuneup in the Premier Baseball League of Ontario in advance of this coming weekend’s playoff tournament in the Windsor area. The Vees lost both games to Ottawa Nepean by scores of 7-5 and 12-7, while beating the Yankees 8-2 on Saturday and 14-13 in a three-hour marathon on Sunday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury Voyageurs 16U ready for playoff weekend Back to video Win or lose, no baseball coach ever likes a 14-13 game, but after it was over, Voyageurs 16U skipper Shawn Paquette reflected on what he thought was a pretty good weekend for his club overall. “Offensively good, even defensively a couple of games we pulled it together,” Paquette said. “I was really happy with our performances against Ottawa. Mind you, they were both losses, but that’s the top team in the division and that’s who we’re chasing.” “This last game here that you just watched (14-13 win over the Yankees) was a little stressful to watch,” he laughed. “But we came out with the W and we move on from here, back to practice this week and hit the road on Friday.” In the Sunday afternoon game, the Vees weren’t fazed by being down 4-0 going in the first inning and put up six of their own in the bottom half to quickly snuff out Ontario’s early lead. When Voyageurs reliever Alex Frawley enter the game with two outs in the top of the third, the score was already 10-9 for Sudbury. He quickly gave up an RBI double that pulled the Yankees even at 10-10, but was solid the rest of the way, allowing a total of four runs over four and a third innings of work.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Frawley’s a great off-balance to a speedier pitcher because he spins the ball,” said coach Paquette of his tricky right-hander. “The kid’s got like three different curveballs, I think, and they all break pretty good, so he definitely keeps the hitters on their toes, especially when they’re seeing more fastball pitchers and his dominating pitch is the curve.” After Frawley got the Vees out of a jam in the top of the third, Sudbury scored three of their own in the bottom of the inning and another in the bottom of the fifth to jump back ahead 14-10. They were able to hold off a late-game surge by the Yankees for the victory. The Voyageurs finished third in the four-team 16U division, behind Ottawa and the Tecumseh Thunder from the Windsor area. Despite losing twice to Ottawa Nepean on the weekend, Voyageurs outfielder, sometime infielder and pitcher Cole McPhee believes his team has what it takes to shock the system and come out as PBLO 16U playoff champions. “I think we’re right up there with them,” said the 16-year-old St. Charles College student of first-place Ottawa Nepean and second-place Tecumseh. “It’s just we need to execute and bear down to get it done and 100 per cent we can beat them.” Coach Paquette agrees that the top-ranked Canadians are beatable if his club can deliver a full team effort. “One hundred per cent, we score our runs against them,” he said. “So it’s just a matter of tightening up that defence, cleaning up those three, four, five unearned runs sometimes. This team is far from playing to their full potential and that’s fine — they’re 16U right?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “They’re still a three-year project, some of these guys. Process over outcome.” In a COVID-shortened season, part of the process has been finding a way to jell as a group in a short time to ensure everyone is on the same page. McPhee definitely sees it happening for the 16Us. “I’ve been noticing over the last month or so we’ve been starting to come together,” he noted. “We’re not all over the place like we used to be at the beginning and we’re all kind of like brothers now. It’s helping us to get to the next level and be able to beat these better teams like Ottawa and Tecumseh.” As in any sport, it’s the little things that matter, perhaps even more so in baseball. “Preparation is a big one,” said McPhee, hinting at what it’ll take for the Vees to come up big during their playoff weekend. “Wanting it, really, like coming to the ball field prepared — the game starts as soon as you get here, and really wanting to get that win for the team and not just for yourself, doing it for the program.” While McPhee and the 16U team spend the weekend near the border, the Voyageurs 14U squad will embark on a playoff weekend in Oshawa. They had a rough go on Saturday down south, losing 14-1 to Ottawa and 11-0 to London, but bounced back on Sunday by beating London 11-5 on the strength of four and two thirds solid innings from starter Felix Aubin and narrowly losing 11-10 to Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Voyageurs 18U team, which lost its playoff semifinal in extra innings two weekends ago, played a four-game exhibition series with Ottawa Nepean in the nation’s capital this past weekend, going 1-2-1. Sudbury won the first game 9-6 on the strength of five impressive innings from starting pitcher Josh MacNeil and earned a 4-4 tie in the fourth game thanks to a four-run seventh inning. The losses in the middle two games were 11-1 and 9-4.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury