Story, photo gallery: Wolves close out camp, sign four ahead of pre-season opener

Photo by Ben Leeson/The Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

Article content Quentin Musty had a bit of a rough ride to start his first major-junior training camp, but the Sudbury Wolves forward only picked up speed as the event went on.

Despite being winded by a hit in his very first scrimmage on Monday, then cut by a stick the following day, the OHL's No. 1 draft pick more than lived up to expectations as a consistent, competitive creator of offence from the opening faceoff at Sudbury Community Arena. The 16-year-old winger from Hamburg, N.Y. was impressive as ever in Friday's camp-closing Blue and White Game, helping to set up a goal by linemate Nick DeGrazia, then scoring his own on a feed from DeGrazia only moments later to help pace a 5-2 win for Team White. "This was a great experience," said Musty, a short time after the contest. "I have never done anything like this before, so it was nice to just get out there, compete with the younger guys, then with the older guys coming in. "I feel pretty good right now. I wasn't on the ice that often coming into Sunday, but I started to get into it more towards the end of the week. I had a tough first few days, but it's a contact sport, so you get used to it. You just get back out there and go at it again." There was some more physical, chippy play on Friday, and very nearly a fight or two as Wolves returnees and prospects made their final case for a spot on the roster, or at last a lasting impression before being re-assigned. And while the usual suspects from the past week made their mark, such as DeGrazia with two goals and an assist, and Musty, Evan Konyen and Kocha Delic with one of each for the winning side, others helped solidify what had already been strong showings and earned commitments from the club.

Sudbury signed forwards Michael Derbidge and Hayden Simpson, as well as defencemen Will Bishop and Josh Hoover, at the conclusion on camp on Friday afternoon. Unsigned wingers Owen Perala and Cole Crowder remain on the pre-season roster, leaving the team with 26 players — 16 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies — heading into their first pre-season contest, a visit to the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday at 2:07 p.m. Goaltender Jonathan Lemaire is due to arrive in Sudbury on Saturday and will form a tandem with Mitchell Weeks to start the pre-season. "We're a young team, but really skilled and we work hard," Musty said. "We have a good mix of guys, so we should have a good season. "Everyone I have played with this week has been great. I like playing with different players, learning who I have chemistry with and stuff like that, but everyone has been great so far." While Musty was only embarking on his junior hockey career, overage forward Kosta Manikis made a long-awaited return to action this week, pulling on an OHL practice jersey for the first time since a promising, if injury plagued freshman campaign in 2019-20. "It's pretty surreal," said the now 20-year-old Torontonian, who scored a power-play goal for Team Blue on Friday. "After a long 18 months, it's pretty crazy that we're back. "The first day at camp, you want to get your feet wet. It's a long time since I played a five-on-five game, I'm used to three on three for the last 18 months, but by the second day, I felt like I was back in my groove. It was pretty intense and a high pace, so it was good to be out there."

Like many returnees, Manikis has found himself thrust into a leadership role as one of the most senior skaters on the roster — only defenceman Liam Ross and goaltender Weeks, both of whom sat out on Friday, are older — but it's a role he relishes. "I just want to play wherever the coach wants me and to be a good team guy," Manikis said. "I really want to help this team get to where we want to be and I think I can be a big part of that." Already a sturdy 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds when he made his OHL debut, Manikis has added even more muscle to his frame during his extended off-season. "I think I'm a lot stronger," he said. "I have added about 10, 15 pounds and I think I have gotten quicker and stronger on my feet, to get up and down the ice. I also really tried to focus on strengthening my shoulders and neck, to make sure I can prevent injuries there." Ryan Burke also scored for Team Blue on Friday, on a well-placed pass by Ryan Smith, while Ethan Morrow and Gavin McCarthy combined to make 37 saves in defeat. Ben Rossi and Justyn Ross totalled 38 saves for Team White. Team inks four Sudbury general manager Rob Papineau announced the signing of two players from each of his last two drafts on Friday. Swift-skating Simpson was a seventh-round pick, 131st overall, and hard hitting Hoover a 10th-round selection, 191st overall, in 2020. Power forward Derbidge was a fifth-rounder, 80th overall, while the Wolves plucked towering blueliner Bishop in the seventh, 120th overall, in 2021.

"These are guys who had really good camps," Papineau said. "Everybody who came to this camp had something to offer, it was an exciting camp, the feedback was unbelievable, but you know the team of guys we have here, the guys we have coming back and the guys we have drafted high and signed, so we had an opportunity to take a good look at things and we were able to do that. "There's a lot of other guys we had great exit meetings with and they're guys who are going to start playing somewhere in junior hockey, and if some opportunity opens up — you never know, with injuries or the way things evolve on a team — they could be in a situation to walk into more minutes." Papineau gave his thoughts on each of the new signees: Josh Hoover LD Sarnia, Ont. "He was a presence from the beginning of camp, right to the end. Everyone on the ice knew he was on the ice, he plays a very physical game and he processes it well on the back end. He makes that simple pass, moves the puck up ice, which is what the forwards want, especially that skilled group we have. There's a lot of guys who ran into him this week and felt how solid he is, and he was really good. He handles the puck well, he makes good decisions with it, his timing was good, and now he gets to come and be a part of this group and continue to develop and improve, which is exciting for us." Hayden Simpson C/LW Caledon, Ont. "He's one of those guys who brings constant energy and he's very smart, handles the puck well and was able to score some timely goals. He was really good, especially, from the hash marks down, and made good decisions in taking pucks to the net and setting guys up, and just had an overall great camp and was consistently on the score sheet through on the scrimmages. He was signed last year in Stouffville and he's a guy we definitely want to see start here and get through the pre-season and see how it goes." Will Bishop RD London, Ont. "He's just so big and so fluid, almost 6-foot-5 and he skates around the ice very smoothly. He's got some filling in to do physically, with his frame, but right from all the drills to the scrimmages, he played with very low panic. Has a real high ceiling and a real high upside to him. We took him in the seventh round this year, but in a COVID year, you knew there was some guy you picked maybe later than they should have gone, who was a better player. He's going to spend the year at Ridley College, where they have a great sports science program, a great phys ed program, and he'll be able to work on that physical frame, but we wanted to be able to make sure he was going to be part of our future." Michael Derbidge LW Holland Landing, Ont. "He's that power forward guy who is always hungry, always has his motor going, wins those one-on-one puck battles. He's a guy who we feel was exceptional value for where we got him in the draft. We're going to get him into some games here and we'll be able to evaluate how it's going and how he's doing, and his overall development is going to matter, but we're real excited to have him start with us." bleeson@postmedia.com Twitter: @ben_leeson

