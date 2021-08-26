Soccer rivals to kick off for good cause at Northern Ontario Master’s Championship

As the Sudbury Regional Competitive Soccer League gains momentum once more, so do joint efforts with northeastern Ontario rivals to raise money for worthy causes.

All-star teams from Sudbury and North Bay will kick off the Northern Ontario Master’s Championship, a fundraiser for Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer, at Steve Omischl Sports Complex in North Bay this Saturday, with grassroots youth games getting underway at 4:30 p.m., then a men’s premier match at 6 p.m. and an over-35 contest at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s teams will meet again in Sudbury on Sept. 18, once again staging both over-35 and premier action.

“What makes this story unique is you really have the entire soccer community in Sudbury contributing to this, which is a great, positive sign for us here,” said Milton Lessis, a member of the SRCSL executive, a player in the local league and a lead organizer for the event this weekend. “We have players from the over-40 league, the 11v11 open league, and of course, all of our players are registered within the Ontario Soccer structure.”

Among those contributors, Lessis made special mention of Afro-Heritage, a relative newcomer among local clubs, but one whose members, under the leadership of Francois Nzotungwanimana, have made key contributions to the league in recent years, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, and whose efforts have gone a long way toward making the latest fundraiser a reality.

“Francois has really helped me with regard to putting the teams together,” Lessis said. “What we’re planning to do this weekend is we’re actually going to be wearing the Afro-Heritage jerseys and we’re proud to do that, because it is a club that was created recently and they have really put a lot of effort forward to put teams in the men’s 11v11 and in the men’s Sudbury over-40. I don’t think I’d be able to do this project alone, and of course Tony (Nuziale, SRCSL president) has helped me substantially and obviously Mark (Hopper) in North Bay has helped me substantially, but you’d have to add Francois on that list, because he has really gone out of his way to help with the management of the rosters, getting guys together and getting guys excited.”