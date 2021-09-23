Sudbury Wolves graduate Macauley Carson, the team’s former captain and all-time leader in games played, is making the most of his second appearance at the San Jose Sharks’ training camp.

Carson, a 22-year-old forward from Midhurst, Ont., was named this week to the Sharks’ main camp roster as an undrafted free agent, after appearances at San Jose’s development and rookie camps.

Several Wolves attending NHL training camps

The hard-nosed 6-foot-1, 190-pounder also attended the Sharks’ development camp in 2017.

After posting totals of 22 goals and 28 assists as an overager in 2019-20, Carson committed to the University of New Brunswick, only to see the 2020-21 season scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns.

He joined Sudbury native and London Knights forward Max McCue, the Sharks’ fifth-round pick earlier this year, as camp opened on Thursday.

San Jose is to play its first exhibition games on Sept. 26, splitting squads against Anaheim and Vegas.

Wolves who are still OHL-eligible and attending NHL training camps include Quinton Byfield with Los Angeles, Blake Murray with Carolina, Isaak Phillips with Chicago, Chase Stillman with New Jersey and Jack Thompson with Tampa Bay.

Byfield is widely expected to remain at the pro level, whether with the LA Kings or their American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario, Calif., this coming season. Byfield was one of several junior-aged players to suit up for 20 or more AHL games last season, with the OHL on hold due to COVID, and thus will be eligible to return to the AHL due to an exemption in the NHL-CHL agreement.

Phillips, who also played in the AHL last year, and Murray are unlikely to return to Sudbury at this point, despite their status as overage candidates, as both have signed entry-level contracts with their respective NHL teams.