SDSSAA plans full slate of high school sports this fall

Sudbury Star Staff
Sep 07, 2021  •  39 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Brennan Maag (22) of the St. Benedic Bears is tackled by Aidan Teeter (30) of the St. Charles Cardinals during SDSSAA senior boys football championship action at James Jerome Sports Complex in Sudbury, Ontario on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo by Ben Leeson/The Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

If all goes according to plan, Sudbury and area high school student-athletes will have a full slate of athletic activities available this fall.

In consultation with local public health officials, the Sudbury District Secondary Schools Athletic Association recently announced via social media it was planning to host boys baseball, boys football, boys volleyball, girls basketball, girls flag football, golf and cross-country running, with a planned start date the week of Sept. 20.

“Each sport will carry with it an extensive set of return-to-play protocols, vetted by the boards and public health, that have been specifically designed to enhance the safety of all those taking part,” the SDSSAA said.

Sudbury high-schoolers participated in some sports during the 2020-21 season, often with modified rules, but many sports held indoors or with close contact were cancelled, and the spring season was scuttled entirely due to tightening COVID-19 restrictions.

