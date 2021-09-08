‘Really good entry back into competition’ — Northern Lights Basketball Academy 3X3 League to launch later this month

As temperatures continue to cool outside, action will be heating up on hardwood courts across the Nickel City this fall, and no where more so than in the Northern Lights Basketball Academy 3X3 League.

Running at the Greater Sudbury Basketball Association’s Dublin Street facility from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, the league has already drawn strong interest from up-and-coming players aged 9-19, according to NLBA head of operations Kyle Beers.

“This is something I have wanted to do for a very long time, since we opened Northern Lights Basketball Academy, but for various reasons, it never came to fruition,” said Beers, an accomplished bench boss at the high school level and a former associate coach for the Sudbury Five, who launched NLBA in spring 2018.

“We were able to run a tournament, literally right before COVID started, a three-on-three Christmas tournament, and it was amazing. We had more than 100 kids in the gym, all their parents were able to watch on the bleachers, and then COVID hit. We kind of lost touch and everyone lost some of that competitiveness, right? Some of them found it online and in their gaming systems and stuff, but I really wanted to bring it back and compete on the court again, in a safe environment.”

Many youngsters have remained active by working with trainers in the North, Beers said, and he’s eager to see how that training will translate in game situations.

“I want to see them get back on the court, to reconnect with some of their friends and buddies and co-competitors,” he added. “It’s also a chance to showcase what you’ve done over the pandemic.”

While COVID-19 protocols will prevent them from packing the bleachers like they did during the 2019 holiday break, Beers and the NLBA brass intend to livestream the games via YouTube, so family and friends can still take in the action, and to upload the contests for viewing later.