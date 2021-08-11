This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Back in 2019, Joe Wiley swam 12 km across Lake Wahnipitae and was done with the lake.

Article content “It’s fair to say that I would have given you long odds that I was never going to swim across that lake again,” he reflected this week with his training partner Kevin Mackinnon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RANGERMAN hits the road for 600-km journey to close gaps in addiction, mental health crisis Back to video But, as the Wiley family has since learned, no one knows what the future will bring. And so this weekend, Wiley and Mackinnon will be back on Wahnipitae for another crossing – after a 543-km bike ride. Their reasons are as big and deep as Wahnipitae. Back in 2019, Curtis Ranger drove the support boat for Joe. As well, he was the Wiley camp handyman. In March 2020, Ranger, the only child of Bonnie and Dave, passed away, lost to a fentanyl overdose (bit.ly/2VEOGQV). After consulting with Bonnie and Dave Ranger, the Wileys sought a formal way to honour Curtis. Training and charity work for the RANGERMAN project launched in the spring. “He was put in our path very briefly, very briefly,” Averil Wiley says of Curtis Ranger. “We grew to count on him and to like him. He was just this great kid who we knew had some struggles. I don’t think we knew the extent of them.” On Wednesday, Averil, Joe, their daughter Victoria Wiley, and Mackinnon, began the RANGERMAN, a 600-kilometre trek from Oakville to Sudbury complete with the lake crossing. Joe Wiley and Mackinnon will ride and swim with Averil and Victoria in support. For the Wahnipitae crossing, Averil will paddle the stand-up board while Dave Ranger will drive the support boat. Regardless of how the athletic component unfolds, RANGERMAN has already surpassed one goal.

Article content By Wednesday, they had raised more than $55,000; their goal was $50,000l. The money will be directed to the CAMH Foundation Research Fellowship for mental health and addiction research, with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. As the Wileys learned about the devastation of the opioid crisis, especially in Sudbury, their eyes were opened, Averil says. “That was the real impetus for family discussions about what we could do to honour Curtis and maybe in some very, very small way make change.” Wiley says they heard so many stories of people who knew someone with mental health and addiction issues. But they couldn’t get the mental health care they needed while they were still addicted. “They’re in this gap where they can’t get the help they need because they’re self-medicating. That led to conversations at CAMH that said more research needed to be done in that gap.” A specific component of the fellowship will be dedicated to helping Sudbury with its own troubled opioid crisis. After reviewing various CAMH proposals, the Wileys partnered with Dr. Leslie Buckley and Dr. Samantha Wells on a three-year Addictions Fellowship. Dr. Wells is the senior director and senior scientist for the Institute for Mental Health Policy Research. Dr. Buckley is chief of the Addictions Division. They will be working to create a fellowship position that will bring both the Addictions Division and the Policy Division closer together – a first for CAMH.

Article content They will work on closing the gap between mental health and addiction. There would also be a knowledge transfer or education component and some funding will be set aside for knowledge dissemination events – in places like Sudbury, Victoria Wiley adds. The RANGERMAN Journey Back in 2019, Kevin Mackinnon joined the Wileys for the lake crossing, serving as pacer and photographer. Mackinnon, a retired professional triathlete, who also coaches, is editor of Triathlon Canada Magazine. Although he has always been training, he hasn’t really done anything major in terms of his own athletic events, since 1993. “So, this is going to be a shock,” he says of the RANGERMAN journey. They began to train in April. With pools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiley and Mackinnon found cold water wetsuits for swimming and headed to Lake Ontario. “We did a fair amount of swimming Lake Ontario at mid-40s temperature. It was chilly,” Wiley says. They just needed to be fit in April, Mackinnon says. “With the challenges this year, I sat down and looked at all this. I basically geared the training program so we would be building through the summer. It’s a little different to other type of things that I would normally get people ready for. But it’s been a series of interesting challenges to work through,” he says. They’re confident in their fitness. It’s just a matter of getting out on the road, being patient and pacing themselves, and executing, Mackinnon says.

Article content “The bottom line is it’s going to be a tough go.” In planning the athletic components of the RANGERMAN the swim was a natural choice “Curtis was put in our path,” Joe Wiley says. “He was a nice guy and good to have around. And the tragedy of it, 24 years old. Curtis was part of that swim and he referred to it many times as one of the great days he’d had that year.” In discussion with Kevin, they added the bike leg, trying to really make the RANGERMAN appropriate for the circumstances, Wiley says. “And we wound up with this 600-kilometre journey.” The route began in Oakville. Near Walkerton, they will switch to gravel bikes and ride the Bruce Rail Trail onward to Sauble Beach. Eventually, they’ll be back on the highway, heading along Highway 6 to Manitoulin Island via the ferry (which accounts for part of the overall distance). They’ll continue to Espanola and ride into Sudbury along roads parallel to Highway 17. Satisfaction will come in getting it done, Mackinnon says “It’s already a success. The money that has been raised has been huge. As of right now, I feel that we have to go out and get this done because so many people have stepped up to help out.” Follow the journey on Instagram at: www.instagram.com/2021rangerman/. Here’s the link to the fundraiser: bit.ly/2XmAJrd. sud.sports@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

