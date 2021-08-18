This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Playoffs a surprising priority for baseball Voyaguers teams Clubs playing better as defence and pitching improves

Article content When three Sudbury Voyageurs teams took the field back in May, all preparing for their inaugural season in the PBLO (Provincial Baseball League of Ontario), expectations were nothing if not modest.

Article content To a person, athletes, coaches and parents alike, were simply pleased to see some form of competition taking place, a break from the endless hours of practice sessions and workouts. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Playoffs a surprising priority for baseball Voyaguers teams Back to video Still, these players are wired a certain way and that much has become evident as we near the end of the summer. There is something about post-season play that heightens the intensity and ratchets up the focus level a notch or two. That was very much on display in Sarnia last weekend, where the 18U Voyageurs fought their way through a four-game set that featured two absolute thrillers. It should be noted that where the 16U and 14U teams get to wait until the weekend of Aug. 27th to 29th to battle it out for playoff supremacy, the 18U bracket bumped it up a little, allowing the post-secondary student-athletes heading back for fall baseball to finish off their commitment to their summer teams before leaving town. The eldest of the local rep baseball squads broke open a scoreless tie on Friday, as Gavin Roy plated Malcolm Robere-McGugan in the 5th inning, but could not hold off Tecumseh late. The Thunder solved Sudbury starter Yanick Loiselle just enough to scrape out a 2-1 win in the bottom of the seventh; this, despite a 12-strikeout performance by the local lad. After sweeping a pair of games on Saturday (14-7 vs Oshawa 17U Legionaires and 12-7 vs Ontario Yankees), the northern ballers would meet up with the Sarnia Brigade, spoiling an outstanding effort by pitcher Liam Socranski in dropping a 3-2 decision in extra innings.

Article content Arguably the team’s best player from start to finish this year, shortstop Gavin Roy raised his game with everything on the line, raking to the tune of a 9-for-13 weekend. Coming off another winning weekend, taking two of three from the Ontario Yankees, the 16U Voyageurs are back at home Saturday and Sunday, hosting the Ottawa Nepean Canadians and the Ontario Yankees before hitting the road for the playoffs. Where double digit scores may have been the norm early on, pitcher/infielder Nico Signorile suggested that the lower boxscores of late are at least partly attributable to the Voyageurs’ work on the mound and in the field. “I think we’ve been doing pretty well lately with the pitching, getting balls in play, finding ways out of key situations,” he said. “Our pitchers are learning to find key locations in certain counts, with certain hitters at the plate, instead of just throwing over the plate. It’s also about knowing the batter tendencies, understanding what they are trying to do at the plate.” While performing double duty can be challenging at times, Signorile and others have managed to put together game day routines that help to make things a little easier – along with some help from the coaching staff. “I think the biggest challenge is getting your arm prepared to pitch while still being able to have some juice left over for infield play, or any position, for that matter,” stated the 16-year-old senior at St Charles College. “If you are playing a position before you pitch, they will usually pull us out with a couple of innings remaining so that we can rest our arms, so that we can get prepared physically and mentally.”

Article content The 14U Voyageurs are also set to tackle their playoff weekend at the end of the month, only after travelling to London for another four-game set this weekend. The experience garnered by the youngest Sudbury crew over the past eight to 10 weeks has been exceptional, most notably because the kids are playing up one age level – and still managing to hold their own. As much as anything, the 14U reps have benefitted not only from winning games from time to time, but growing increasingly competitive with every passing weekend. At home last Saturday and Sunday, the team took both ends of a pair of single run games against the London Badgers, beating the visitors 7-6 and 4-3, but also went toe to toe with the powerful Ottawa Nepean Canadians, falling 8-7 but deadlocking at 3-3 the next day. sud.sports@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

