Photos: Cubs edge Rapids in pre-season debut

A Carter Geoffroy goal late in regulation was the game-winner as the Greater Sudbury Cubs etched out a 2-1 victory over the French River Rapids in an NOJHL exhibition encounter at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

Appearing in their initial exhibition contest and still clad in the red, white and blue of the Rayside-Balfour Canadians, the newly named Cubs fell behind deep into the first period as French River veteran Levi Siau finished off a Leo Chambers feed.

The score stayed 1-0 Rapids into the final frame, when Greater Sudbury freshman Pierson Sobush collected the equalizer for at 5:07, with fellow rookie Cameron Shanks and veteran Kyler Campbell earn assists.

With overtime looming, returning rearguard Geoffroy broke the deadlock with 2:22 remaining as he came into the left faceoff circle and roofed a shot, high blocker side, over the shoulder Rapids goalkeeper Cole Sheffield

Drawing helpers on the decider were Quinn Collins and Mathieu Morin.

Getting the win in goal was Joel Rainville, while Sheffield suffered the close setback.

The two sides will meet again at Noelville Community Centre on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. start.

