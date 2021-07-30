Article content

Former Laurentian University rowing standout Carling Zeeman had a strong final race in the women’s single sculls event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Cambridge, Ont. product, who now resides in Victoria, B.C., placed second in the B final Thursday for an overall placing of eighth in the world.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Photo: strong finish for Laurentian alum Zeeman at Tokyo Games Back to video

Zeeman also raced in the women’s single at the 2016 Olympics, finishing 10th. She won two gold medals at the Pan American Games in 2015 and silver at the 2013 World Rowing Championships.

Zeeman was introduced to competitive rowing while attending Laurentian under head coach Amanda Schweinbenz.