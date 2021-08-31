This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Being back in the arenas meant just that much more than usual for local athletes.

Article content Will we ever whine or cry or complain about anything anymore? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Personal Best: Way better than not — local skaters want to compete this fall Back to video Every so often during this pandemic, I’ve been tracking various athletes who rely on indoor facilities to follow their athletic passion and who’ve been locked away from their sports, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. They’re the backbone of community sport and part of the system that feeds the elite levels. And they need their sports. Off the ice since March, Eva, 10, and Allie, 7, Baronette of the Nickel Blades Skating Club found it easy to get back on the ice and pick up where they left off. They credit their club’s off-ice training through Zoom and outdoor sessions. Allie broke her right arm falling off her trampoline and spent six weeks in a cast. Her cast came off, they waited a week, and then she returned to skating fairly easily. When they return to the fall skating, Eva will look forward to skating competitions and making her double jumps consistent this season. Allie is looking forward to working with Brayden Schryer, 11, as part of the club’s drive to add pairs skating. “It’s very fun,” she says. They have no complaints and it’s the same for Mackenzie Roy, 10, across town at the Sudbury Skating Club. The pandemic tested her patience, perhaps. Online learning was too much computer time. No skating (beyond outdoors on the lake) was boring, she says. “You couldn’t go do anything.” She did fill some of the time with sliding, skiing, and playing board games. Then came July and she was back on the ice. She had grown several inches and a size and a half in skating boots. Still, it felt awesome to be back.

Article content “It didn’t take that long to get used to it,” she says. As she works back her spins and jumps, she hopes to be competing again, this time at pre-juvenile. So far, nothing is certain or planned. “I want to compete but it’s going to be hard if I can’t. One of my favourite parts of skating is competing.” She’s also happy to be training and seeing her friends. “A lot of them grew. I normally recognize people by their eyes.” Ice has been inconsistent for all user groups. They’re operating out of Walden and McClelland arenas in Lively and Copper Cliff, respectively. Garson Arena and Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex are expected back in the mix after serving as mass vaccination centres earlier in the year. Heather Basso, head coach of the Sudbury Skating Club, says everyone is in the same boat in terms of ice time. There hasn’t been as much ice time as normal and what was available was at inconsistent times. In previous years, the groups were allotted regular ice, she says. There have been a lot of inquiries and registration for programs like CanSkate, which starts in October, she says. “I feel like people are wanting to get their kids back into some sense of consistent, normal activity, which is healthy for them, obviously, in any sport. I feel that people are wanting to make sure they get on the list to have their kids do stuff.” The figure skaters managed to fit in an altered Christmas show. Then they were locked down, then back on ice for a few weeks until March 2021.

Article content By the time July rolled around, it seemed most needed new skates and had grown. But the kids were really happy to be back, she adds. “There’s also friendships. Even though skating is an individual sport, they have a close-knit group of friends at the rink. I think they really missed each other. They weren’t getting that at school, either. “They were happy. It made me feel happy.” Their fitness and skill levels were off, however. “A lot of skating skills is about timing. They had to spend a lot of time doing basics — yet again. We seem to be doing that a lot. The skaters doing higher level doubles are still not consistent to where they were. It’s not where they were before because they don’t have the ice time.” For Alexa Kneblewski, 15, some time away from the ice led to reflection. She has been with the Sudbury Skating Club for the past five years. The Star 10 skater is one of the many hundreds of competitive and recreational athletes who have seen their lives so altered for the past two years. It’s a long way from where she was just before March 2020. At that time, skating felt like a chore. She was growing bored. The first lockdown was a break. Last fall, she realized how much she’d missed it. Then she injured her foot. “I would like to say it was hard coming back to skating as much as I loved being back on the ice,” she said during an interview last Saturday. “I expected myself to be at the same point I was at before the lockdown. For example, when I’m practising a jump that I just can’t land that day, I keep repeating the jump over and over instead of doing it a few times and moving on to something else.

Article content “Then I am hard on myself about not doing the jump or element to my satisfaction. But I don’t give myself recognition that I’ve been off the ice for eight months.” Now, she wants to compete again and keep training. No competitions are planned locally at this point. They do hope to have the extracurricular events this year, the parties and banquets that have been missed because of the limits to capacity numbers, Basso says. And planning continues for their Christmas ice show. “They love to skate. They love to be on the ice and skate. They have fun and they love their friends at the rink,” Basso says. And, as we all know so well, that is better than nothing. Laura Young’s Personal Best column runs regularly in The Sudbury Star.

