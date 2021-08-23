Personal Best: Looking forward to word on school sports

And, so here we are. It’s late August. It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.

And to continue stating the obvious, the waiting game on the future of school sports continues for the Sudbury region.

Here’s what we do know:

According to the Ontario government’s Guide to Reopening Schools, sports are allowed in schools this fall.

In fact, the guide stresses that mental health and “well-being are core elements of the school reopening plan.”

And if that’s the case, then sports — as well as music and art — must happen.

At the high school level, the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations is bringing back all 2021-22 championships and festivals, according to its website.

Community clubs and sports are offered if the equipment and space can be cleaned after each use; physical distancing is also possible.

At the grade-school level, vaccinations are promoted but not yet mandatory: www.documentcloud.org/documents/21033870-ontarios-2021-2022-guide-to-reopening-schools.

What does that mean locally, however?

Among our four school boards, more information is expected over the next few weeks.

Last June, the Sudbury District Secondary School Athletic Association posted a statement on fall programming on its website.

The “fate of the fall sport programming” will depend on approval from all “stakeholders,” like the provincial government, public health, provincial sport organizations (PSOs), and school boards involved.

Last week, when I approached the SDSSAA, things sounded more optimistic.