Personal Best: Looking forward to word on school sports
And, so here we are. It’s late August. It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.
And to continue stating the obvious, the waiting game on the future of school sports continues for the Sudbury region.
Here’s what we do know:
According to the Ontario government’s Guide to Reopening Schools, sports are allowed in schools this fall.
In fact, the guide stresses that mental health and “well-being are core elements of the school reopening plan.”
And if that’s the case, then sports — as well as music and art — must happen.
At the high school level, the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations is bringing back all 2021-22 championships and festivals, according to its website.
Community clubs and sports are offered if the equipment and space can be cleaned after each use; physical distancing is also possible.
At the grade-school level, vaccinations are promoted but not yet mandatory: www.documentcloud.org/documents/21033870-ontarios-2021-2022-guide-to-reopening-schools.
What does that mean locally, however?
Among our four school boards, more information is expected over the next few weeks.
Last June, the Sudbury District Secondary School Athletic Association posted a statement on fall programming on its website.
The “fate of the fall sport programming” will depend on approval from all “stakeholders,” like the provincial government, public health, provincial sport organizations (PSOs), and school boards involved.
Last week, when I approached the SDSSAA, things sounded more optimistic.
“SDSSAA stands ready to host fall sports and will make whatever accommodations are deemed necessary at that time but as you are aware, this can only take place with the support of the local boards of education based on their contacts with public health, which, of course, will include a full risk assessment,” says David Makela of the SDSSAA in an email.
Local media were also directed to contact the board’s communications staff to help promote consistent messaging.
A parent survey was sent to determine how many children would be returning to in-class learning. The Rainbow board has indicated that schools will be following up with parents who have not yet submitted the surveys.
The Rainbow Board has provided an opening guide for schools on September. Here is the link: www.rainbowschools.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Rainbow-Schools-Reopening-Guide-2021-2022.pdf.
Students may use the common areas, like the gym, the report states.
The French Catholic school board will have more information this week, which it will share it with its schools, staff and parents next week when the board releases its back-to-school guide, says Paul de la Riva, the board spokesperson.
Last week, they were still waiting for updated information or directives from public health as well as the SDSSAA and OFSSAA.
And, so, what does it all mean?
None of this is easy to decide. The balls come in at us with the speed and spin of the Olympic table tennis finals.
Last week, I visited some of our area’s utilitarian athletic spaces and tried to establish where we’re all at, currently.
City pools are open. Registration for early fall swimming lessons has launched (Parents are expected in the water from swimmer 2 to the preschool levels).
As a breeze blew over the James Jerome fields at Lily Creek, local soccer organizations were also awaiting word on indoor play at the soccer bubble the Rainbow board has funded and operates.
Because of the incongruity of the sports world, figure skaters and hockey players are back training on the ice.
A petition continues to circulate like the waters in the Jeno Tihanyi Olympic Gold Pool to re-open that vital facility.
This week, members of the Sudbury Canoe Club are competing at national championships in Ottawa. They train out of the Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake Road.
In all those spaces, open and covered, there was the scent of hand sanitizer — and there was a palpable, contagious, beautiful sense of gratitude to be back, to be playing, to be planning for something.
Over the course of the pandemic, much has been spoken on mental health. The reopening plans stress attention to mental health and well-being.
But if there’s been any certainty in these uncertain times, the components of well-being exist because of activity and sports and being together. We are risk-averse; however, we love our sports.
And we’ve learned how to be together while standing two metres apart, to borrow an expression from Dr. Bonnie Henry.
We look forward to hearing more from the school boards and moving forward into some sort of athletic world for the fall, at least.
Masks, hand sanitizer and vaccines in hand and arm.
Laura Young’s Personal Best column runs regularly in The Sudbury Star.