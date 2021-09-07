Personal Best: From frustration to triple jumps — Fabbro happy to return to competition
Mikayla Fabbro laughs that she misplaced her spinner, a figure skating tool that helps athletes stay in the spin, but on dryland.
It was probably symbolic for Sudbury’s lone competitive figure skater, symbolic of fatigue with dryland training.
In the months prior to relaunching her final year at pre-novice, Fabbro also took up boating, tubing, wake surfing and running on her treadmill.
But even though it started up with reduced ice time and video competitions — there’s nothing like skating again.
Representing the Sudbury Skating Club, Fabbro aims to compete in the Sectionals championships in November in Flamborough, near Hamilton.
In order to do so, she’ll need to finish with one of the top 60 scores after two upcoming competitions in the Sectionals Series Events through Skate Ontario.
They are slated for Sept. 18-24 and October 6-15. She will go somewhere to a hub, be videotaped skating her short and long programs.
“It’s going to be different, but with COVID, it’s better than nothing,” Fabbro says.
On a hot, sunny Wednesday afternoon last week, COVID-19 felt far away. We are meeting in person for the first time in the 18 months interviews have been happening, in an effort to keep a finger on the pulse of how the grassroots sports world has been faring.
In all cases, the novelty of dryland training and patience have long worn off.
For skaters, it’s been arena closed and events cancelled. Then it’s been arenas open, but no events, then arenas closed again.
In July, a slow stream of arenas with ice began to flow. More are coming back online and on ice. Competitions are set through Skate Ontario with events in Paris and Barrie, Ont. None are scheduled for the North.
For Fabbro, it felt really good and yet different to return to the ice in late July.
While her spins and more difficult jumps need more consistency, she figures they will improve over the next few months. Double jumps are already consistent.
She wants to start trying her triple jumps and being aggressive with them.
“I think I’ve been scared of some things but that’s normal, just from the break.”
Fabbro spent as much of the winter outdoors skating on the lake near her home. It was more on the “easy side,” just for fun.
Now that she’s on the arena ice, it’s more “tense,” she laughs.
A growth spurt appears to have helped. Her jumps have been better now that she’s stronger. She gets more height and spins faster in the air.
“My footwork has stayed (with me). It’s probably better now. I feel that I’m a lot stronger.”
As the pandemic wore on, Fabbro says she found it difficult to keep her spirits up.
At one point, the online learning was working out for her. She, however, is returning to in-school classes at Lo-Ellen this week.
“At first it was new to everyone,” Fabbro reflects of pandemic life in 2020.
“And now, it’s just annoying. I just want to go back to how it used to be, especially with skating. I’d say I’ve been getting really frustrated. Staying positive has been hard. I keep thinking back to last year, how I was supposed to go to provincials.”
She had her double axel and triple salchow jumps ready to compete. Then they were off for seven months.
“I always think back to that. I hope we don’t have another break like that. It takes so long to get back to where you left off. It’s mental, too.”
She credits her coaches, Wendy Philion, Marianne Laporte and Heather Basso, for their support.
And now, with more ice time available, Fabbro looks ahead to landing her double axel jump in competition and her triple salchow in practice.
She’s excited to compete. She kept her long program from last season, after a few adjustments and tweaks. She has developed a new short program
And, as with athletes across the wide, wonderful world of sports, there remains mostly the powerful feeling of gratitude in being an athlete — again.
“When I was off, I wanted to get back on the ice. It’s pretty tough not being able to skate.”
Laura Young’s Personal Best column runs regularly in The Sudbury Star.