Personal Best: Canoe club rebuilding after finances left group unable to keep competitive coach
Helen Savin came to coach at the Sudbury Canoe Club with much fanfare.
And with much less fanfare, and after her four sprint kayak paddlers competed at nationals, the SCC is not in a position financially to renew the high-performance coach’s contract.
Her last day is Sept. 29.
“The timing was the worst part of this coming off the tails of nationals,” says Aaron Hutchings, SCC president.
The issue is not Savin, but “it’s a club thing. It’s financial.”
Born in Russia, Savin was once a track athlete who eventually became a paddler and a certified coach. She coached the Kazakhstan national team and, after immigrating to Canada, crews in Mississauga and Richmond Hill.
When Savin became the Sudbury sprint kayak coach in 2019, she entered a tiny club of high-performance female coaches. Outside the pocket of talented women coaches in figure skating and gymnastics locally, Savin was among the unique.
When hired, Savin talked about reviving the SCC’s profile to the era when it was regularly qualifying people for national and international events.
And in 2021, Evan and Matteo Volpini, Cole Macey and Lucas Gilpin qualified the sprint kayakers to the Canadian championships, which were held in Ottawa at the end of August.
Competing against powerhouse clubs like Banook from Nova Scotia, all the way to False Creek in the heart of Vancouver — SCC athletes lowered their times en route to reaching semis and finals.
Evan Volpini, in particular, had a standout meet as he lowered his times over each race and reached A and B finals. He placed eighth of 18 paddlers in the K1, 1,000-metres U18 boys division or eight of 18 overall.
So, what happened?
Savin declined to comment and instead directed The Sudbury Star to the SCC for comments on coaching, and the parents for racing results.
Hutchings says three years ago, SCC was in a position where the club had the savings and funding available to hire a high–performance sprint coach and see if they could build their program.
“And that was happening,” he says.
The club certainly has THE location on Ramsey Lake’s southern shore near the public boat launch and with a new athletic facility at the Northern Water Sports Centre.
They shared space and rent with the Sudbury Rowing Club and the Sudbury Dragon Boat Festival.
And within that mix, so began the problems that eventually overloaded and sank the proverbial boat.
We’ll get to, of course, the effects of COVID-19. But just prior to the pandemic, the dragon boat festival ran its course and ended. As a like-minded organization, the SCC took on some of the festival’s financial obligations, including its share of the rent of the water sports centre. The club had planned to hold another dragon boat event.
And then the pandemic hit.
COVID-19 looms like thunder clouds on the horizon, negatively affecting membership and limiting other avenues of offsetting costs.
And so, after a recent vote, it was decided that it isn’t realistic at this time to retain a full-time high-performance coach, Hutchings says.
If there were grants three years ago, what happened this time? The club did apply for a number of years which helped offset costs, he says.
“It’s kind of a combination of many things. The timing isn’t the most classy part in the whole thing but we’re coming to the end of the summer program. We’re evaluating.”
Looking forward to Spring 2022
Moving forward, the more realistic approach, based on their financial situation and the community’s interest, is to hire a seasonal high-performance coach, Hutchings says.
They hope to post the position on their website and that Savin will put her name forward as a candidate.
“The kids love her.”
And so, like so many in this time, the pivoting has begun at the SCC.
A volunteer coach has come forward with the offer of winter or off-season coaching to support the athletes in the interim.
The sprint kayak parents met with the SCC board in early September with a “high-level” proposal, he says. The parents have since struck a committee to evaluate three options and will come to the SCC’s October board meeting to suggest a pathway forward.
For Hutchings, there’s hope in the fact that the parents are more involved and there’s a will to build the program, to reach out more to recruit to a sport that’s outside and people are looking for something to do.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to come out of this rut.”
Like much of the athletic world, no doubt.
From national championships, here are some of the paddlers’ results. They would race a heat to qualify for semifinals. From there, they qualified either for the A or B final, depending on their placement.
– Evan Volpini: U18 K-1 1000m Final A, 8th 3:52.615; U18 K1-500m: Final B-5th, 1:56.834; U18 K1-200m: Final B-8th 0:40.478
– Cole Macey: U16 K1-1,000m semi-final-9th, 4:38.598; K1-500m: semi-final 7th, 2:00.962; K1-200m Heat-4th, 0:43.0 (new personal best time)
– Lucas Gilpin U16 K1-1,000m Heat-6th, 4:34.962; U16 K1-200M: Final C-7th, 0:43.000
– Mateo Volpini: U16-K1-500m: Heat-9th, 2:08.214
Laura Young’s Personal Best column runs regularly in The Sudbury Star.