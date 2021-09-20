Personal Best: Canoe club rebuilding after finances left group unable to keep competitive coach

Helen Savin came to coach at the Sudbury Canoe Club with much fanfare.

And with much less fanfare, and after her four sprint kayak paddlers competed at nationals, the SCC is not in a position financially to renew the high-performance coach’s contract.

Her last day is Sept. 29.

“The timing was the worst part of this coming off the tails of nationals,” says Aaron Hutchings, SCC president.

The issue is not Savin, but “it’s a club thing. It’s financial.”

Born in Russia, Savin was once a track athlete who eventually became a paddler and a certified coach. She coached the Kazakhstan national team and, after immigrating to Canada, crews in Mississauga and Richmond Hill.

When Savin became the Sudbury sprint kayak coach in 2019, she entered a tiny club of high-performance female coaches. Outside the pocket of talented women coaches in figure skating and gymnastics locally, Savin was among the unique.

When hired, Savin talked about reviving the SCC’s profile to the era when it was regularly qualifying people for national and international events.

And in 2021, Evan and Matteo Volpini, Cole Macey and Lucas Gilpin qualified the sprint kayakers to the Canadian championships, which were held in Ottawa at the end of August.

Competing against powerhouse clubs like Banook from Nova Scotia, all the way to False Creek in the heart of Vancouver — SCC athletes lowered their times en route to reaching semis and finals.

Evan Volpini, in particular, had a standout meet as he lowered his times over each race and reached A and B finals. He placed eighth of 18 paddlers in the K1, 1,000-metres U18 boys division or eight of 18 overall.