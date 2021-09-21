Veteran forward Owen Perala has been named captain of the Greater Sudbury Cubs, the NOJHL team announced on Tuesday.

Forwards Cameron Walker and Kyler Campbell and defenceman Carter Geoffroy were also named to the leadership group as alternates.

Perala to wear C for Cubs

“We are very fortunate to have a leadership group of this calibre,” Cubs head coach Vagelli Sakellaris said in a release. “Owen Perala is an outstanding leader and all four of our captains are very passionate about our team and their teammates.”

Perala, a 19-year-old native of Nipigon, Ont. with family ties to the Sudbury area, was acquired from the Cochrane Crunch last season.

Perala scored 21 goals and recorded 49 points in 55 games with the Crunch as a 17-year-old. Last season, Perala he had seven goals and 11 points in 10 games during a COVID-shortened NOJHL season with the Cubs, then known as the Rayside-Balfour Canadians.

Perala recently attended the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves’ training camp. He has a goal and an assist in his first two games to start the NOJHL season with the Cubs.

Recently acquired forward Walker, 18, is a resident of Sudbury who has two seasons for the Espanola Express, amassing 18 goals and 23 assists in 71 games. Walker is a ninth-round selection of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs.

Walker notched his first point in his first game as a member of the Cubs this past weekend.

Geoffroy is a 19-year-old right-shot rearguard who will be counted on as a leader on the blueline this season. Acquired last season from the St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, Geoffroy had four assists in nine games with the Canadians last season.