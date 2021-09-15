Perala returns to Cubs ahead of season opener

Greater Sudbury Cubs general manager Jeff Forsyth welcomed veteran forward Owen Perala back to the team this week, ahead of the NOJHL club’s season opener at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Nipigon, Ont., product was coming off an appearance at the Sudbury Wolves’ main training camp and was one of 16 forwards named to the OHL team’s pre-season roster.

“We acquired Owen last season because of his skill, compete level and his on-ice and off-ice leadership and we are thrilled that he has decided to return to our newly rebranded hockey franchise,” Forsyth said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. “There is no doubt that Owen will be one of the best forwards in our league and we are pleased to provide him with every opportunity to enjoy both team and individual success.”

Perala, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-winger, spent two seasons with the NOJHL’s Cochrane Crunch prior to joining the Cubs, then known as the Rayside-Balfour Canadians, in a trade last year.

Serving as an alternate captain for Rayside during COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, he collected 11 points in 10 games, bringing his career totals to 35 goals and 79 points, along with 95 penalty minutes, in 106 regular-season games.

Perala and the new-look Cubs will hit the ice at Countryside on Thursday at 7:30 pm.

Admission is limited to the first 450 fully vaccinated fans.

Pre-game tickets can be purchased by emailing britt@ntaaa.ca or by calling 705-524- 8375.

