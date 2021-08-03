Paddles up: Canoe club racers off to nationals

And in non-Olympic news, Sudbury Canoe Club has qualified three athletes in six events to the 2021 Canadian Sprint Canoe Kayak Championships in Ottawa.

Evan Volpini, Cole Macey and Lucas Gilpin raced at the Western Ontario Division Canoe Kayak Trials in Welland this past weekend. In this one-shot-only qualification regatta, the paddlers had to finish in the top five overall in their respective racing disciplines to qualify for nationals.

“This is the first time in many years that athletes from Sudbury Canoe Club will be racing at nationals,” says Helen Savin, SCC head coach.

“This is a great achievement for them and we are all very proud of their performance. They will be training hard in preparation for this national level competition and we will be cheering them on in Ottawa this Aug. 24-29.”

In his most successful regatta to date, Volpini, 17, qualified for nationals for the first time. He will race in the K1 men’s U18 200-metre, 500-metre, and 1,000-metre events.

“It had been a goal of mine for a couple of years now,” Volpini says.

He’s happy with his improvement, but unsatisfied with his fourth-place finish and 1,000-metre time in Welland.

“However, I am quite eager to continue training and redeem myself in the next competitions, especially against the other top athletes in Canada at nationals,” he adds.

“I was super nervous going into last weekend’s regatta. We all knew how important it was,” Macey says.

“This competition was our only opportunity to qualify for nationals and I am so relieved that we all did so well.”

At nationals, Macey 15, will race the U16 men’s K1 200 metres and 500 metres. Gilpin, 15, will race the U16 men’s K1 1,000 metres and the 200 metres.

Also competing were Matteo Volpini, 15, and Julien Turpin, 13. No female athletes competed for SCC.

The athletes trained despite tight COVID-19 lockdowns over the winter before getting back on the water in late June.