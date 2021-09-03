Outdoor Trails: Fun in the sun and fall preparations
Article content
Long weekend activities will vary for us outdoor buffs.
Advertisement
Article content
Those so inclined, especially with young families, may hub around water sports on this last long weekend of summer. The bugs aren’t bad and the hot and humid days should no longer be an issue — just ideal outdoor weather.
Outdoor Trails: Fun in the sun and fall preparations Back to video
The water remains at its yearly warmest, but will start to cool down dramatically very soon with the shortening of daylight hours. The shorter daily light period has a major effect on all sorts of wildlife. If you’ve been out and about much, you may already have noticed that many leaves, especially in low areas that receive less light on the overall, are starting to tinge up and change colour. Many of the wild denizens, such as big game like moose and deer, will soon be in estrus, and the velvet worn off their antlers.
The migratory seasons begin quite soon, and you can get your migratory bird permits from any post office if you are a waterfowler. Both waterfowls and bear hunters must get any early season kills cooling down quickly or on ice, so the flies and subsequent maggots — and, of course, rot — don’t spoil the game meat. Ditto for fishers out after their quested species. The water being warm, the cold-blooded fish will also be the warmest of the season. I quickly throw fish I’m going to keep in a cooler, with dry freeze packs.
Some will be taking advantage of the long weekend for camping, and despite fewer bugs, you will still need insect control both during the dawn and dusk periods. The deer flies are not as bad, but you may find a few are lingering, especially if you do remote travel.
Advertisement
Article content
A bit about moose and moose hunting — and pre-scouting your quarry. I like to pre-scout early in the season, so the area can settle back down before you actually start hunting. The overall strategy may include setting up a tree stand and clearing shooting lanes to give you the best possible humane shot. Moose, especially now, will spend a lot of time in water, both cooling down and eating lily pads. I don’t use a tree stand most of the time, preferring to find a high outcropping of rock very near a game trail, either for deer or moose. Often, a saddle or beak in a high, prominent ridge, or mountains, as some of us call them, have natural game trails somewhere in this saddle where animals can cross over to the next ridge on their travels. As soon as grouse season starts, which is well before moose or deer seasons, the big game start moving off and away from trail systems and deeper into the bush, where ATVs and people don’t go.
If you are scouting on private land, please know you must have permission to do so.
My strategy for late-season fishing is simple. I like to bottom bounce, and I will do so, knowing fish may well be deeper in cooler water, but I will have the second fisher with me doing a cast-retrieve into shallower water.
Often, fish will scoot up into the shallower water to feed. For the shallow water work I prefer to use a body bait such as a floating minnow lure especially. The spinner arms with a lead jig and a spinning spoon can also be used to good effect. Most fishing at this time of year involves cleaning off of weeds that plug up your lure as the weed growth is also at maximum as we near summer’s end. Early run pink salmon are working their way and staging up off their desired streams joining into the North Channel at present, and as water starts cooling, will enter these streams to spawn. The steelhead trout are usually running later in the fall.
I’m still looking to buy a Wedco canoe. If you have one you wish to sell, please contact me with details!
What are you seeing on your outdoor trips? I’m always interested in what others are experiencing. If you need more info or detail than found here, do email me — I love chatting with other outdoorsy folk!
John Vance’s Outdoor Trails column runs every other week. Contact him at outdoors@execulink.com.