Outdoor Trails: Bear hunting season soon
Anyone spending time outdoors and around either long grass or shrub-sized trees, especially, needs to be really aware of the high tick population this year.
I had a tick and had no idea how long it was on me. In true tick style, it was back behind my armpit, where it’s tough to see, and because they inject a pain killer as they bury their head with biting and sucking mouthparts into your flesh, you never feel it happening.
I had a bud take it off, pulling straight back and out, after brushing it with alcohol. I put the little beast in a zip-loc bag and saved it. About two weeks later, I saw a red circle around the actual bite location. By the time I was able to get in to see a nurse practitioner, it had been almost a month, but the circle of redness was still present, though not as definite.
I need to wait a couple more weeks for testing to see if I have Lyme disease. I shouldn’t have waited so long, but as mentioned, it isn’t easy to see a doctor during these COVID times. I’ve taken ticks off myself before and never had the red circle appear. Over time, we’ll see how it all shakes down.
In many of our Northern Wildlife Management Units, the fall bear season opens on Aug. 15, not long from now. I’m seeing a few bears around, and they are already hitting the wild chokecherries , which are just now ripening nicely. If you are an ardent bear hunter, you should know where the chokecherry patches are in your hunting area. Right now you should be pre-scouting for your potential bear, so if you do find a decent patch of the wild cherries, you still have time to enhance the area with shooting lanes, et cetera.
There are a number of issues you need to deal with when shooting either late spring or mid-summer bears. The primary issue is the warmth at these times of the respective seasons. The warmer temperatures mean both rot and flies needs to be considered. If you shoot your bear in the evening, then as it starts to get dark, the flies won’t be as bad, and it will be a bit cooler. You should know in advance where you are going to take the bear for processing, so it doesn’t stay warm, and get it there as quickly as you can, eviscerate the animal immediately so the flesh starts to cool.
If you can, get the animal skinned out as soon as you can, as the fur also keeps in heat. Know where you’re going to take a harvested animal before you kill it. If you are using a commercial meat locker or cooler, make sure of their hours, so you don’t show up too late. You can also use a large freezer, but the point being, during warm weather, you need to carefully consider all these issues. And get that carcass cooling down as soon as you can.
Bears, with blueberries and chokecherries, will and can be found in a patch at any time of the day or night. You should make sure your firearm is adequate for the job and fully sighted in with the ammo you plan on using. If you are an archery hunter — practise, practise, practise. In either event, we want to have a good, humane killing shot.
Black bears are really tough to find as it gets darker, another reason to be sure you kill the animal quickly.
If you don’t have the hard-copy hunting regulations, you can find them at ontario.ca/huntingregulations.
In my area, the chokecherry crop is quite heavy, so you can also harvest them to make jam if you are so inclined. You may also come across stands of red elderberries, which even wildlife leave alone. The red elderberry has a potent enzyme that should not be eaten raw. Apparently, they can be rendered palatable by cooking, but do research and check this out if you wish to harvest them. Incidentally the black elderberry is quite edible and are quite tart, and they make good wine, jam and elderberry pie, though the wine is quite tart and dry to say the least. Bears and birds will be eating the black elderberries, but as mentioned, will leave the red elderberries alone — as I recommend you do.
I’m still looking to buy a Wedco canoe — they are not made any more. If you have one you’d sell me, please email me with details.
