OUA announces more details for fall championships
Ontario University Athletics announced more details Wednesday for one of the most anxiously awaited stretches on its calendar — the fall championship season.
As previously announced, open championship structures during the 2021-22 will be adjusted as needed based on key scheduling principles, the OUA said in a release. Those principles include a greater emphasis on regional competition, to keep the health and safety of all OUA participants at the forefront.
OUA Open Championship formats for the fall season are as follows:
– The fall open championship schedule will first swing into action with men’s and women’s golf. A pair of regional qualifiers will tee off from Oct. 3 to 4, hosted by the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks and Ontario Tech Ridgebacks, respectively, before the Ryerson Rams host the championships on Oct. 9. Each regional qualifier will consist of two rounds, with the top four teams and top five individuals (not on the teams) from each region advancing to the single-round (18 holes) OUA Championships at Cherry Downs in Pickering, Ont.
– A quartet of regional qualifiers will head to the diamonds with a chance to compete for the conference’s baseball banner on the line. Brock (Region A), Wilfrid Laurier (Region B), Carleton (Region C), and Laurentian (Region D) will serve as hosts for the qualifying weekend (Oct. 9-10), before the championship takes place the following weekend. The winner from each qualifier advances to the OUA Championship, a single-day event that will consist of two semifinals, a championship game, and a bronze-medal game.
– The path to the OUA Tennis Championships will start with a pair of regional qualifiers from Oct. 9 to 10. Hosted by Toronto and Western, three teams apiece will compete in each qualifier, featuring a round-robin format therein. The winner from each will advance to the OUA Championships, hosted by the winner of Region A, and will consist of gold-medal matches only. The championship date is still to be determined.
– The only change that will be seen on the water with the OUA Rowing Championships will be a transition from a two-day to a single-day event. The conference finale will hit the Welland International Flatwater Centre on Oct. 30, with the Trent Excalibur serving as the host.
– The OUA Lacrosse Championship will transition from a three-day to a two-day event, scheduled for Oct. 30-31. The Ontario Tech Ridgebacks will welcome the provincial lacrosse field to Oshawa, wherein three pools of three teams each, randomly assigned, will make up the first day’s slate. Each team will play two games within their pool, with the winner of each pool plus the next best team advancing to the following day. The second and final day of action will then feature the two semifinals, championship game, and bronze-medal game.
– The following week, the province’s cross-country contingent will run into London for a turn at championship action. Hosted by the Western Mustangs, there are no structural changes to the 2021 OUA Cross-Country Championships, as both the women’s and men’s races will take place at the Thames Valley Golf Course on Nov. 6.
– Wrapping up the fall championship slate will once again be the OUA Water Polo Championship, the structure of which also features initial qualifiers ahead of the championship finale. The Queen’s Gaels, in Region A, and McMaster Marauders, in Region B, will each welcome an additional two teams to their respective pools with a championship appearance on the line. The regional qualifiers will be played in a round-robin format, not to exceed one day, and the OUA Championship will be the gold-medal game only hosted by the winner of Region A on Dec. 4.
All OUA Open Championship structures remain subject to change based on regional health guidelines, the organization said, as well as provincial sport organization return-to-play guidelines.
Any outstanding details surrounding fall open championships are to be finalized in the coming days, the OUA added, with updates to be posted at www.oua.ca/sports/2021/7/9/championships.aspx.