OHL will require players, staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations

Players, staff and billet families with the Ontario Hockey League will all be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming season.

The league released its vaccination policy Monday for the 2021-22 season and says it is effective immediately.

OHL will require players, staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations

The policy applies to “OHL Community Members,” including people who attend training camp, practices, games or play in the league, and it specifically references players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families.

It adds that the league will work with members who do not want to be vaccinated to figure out a path forward.

The OHL says vaccines must be administered at least two weeks before the start of training camp.

The league says the policy is being put in place to protect the health and safety of OHL members and reduce potential transmission of the virus.

The OHL has created a page outlining its vaccination policy at www.ontariohockeyleague.com/vaccinationpolicy.