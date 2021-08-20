OHL to require spectators to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Hockey fans, take note. If you want to see the Sudbury Wolves or any other OHL team play when the puck drops this fall, you’re going to need to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The league announced Friday afternoon it is expanding its vaccination policy in the province to cover spectators and all other members of the OHL community.

“Those wishing to gain access to OHL facilities of the 17 Ontario-based teams will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and follow any other safety protocols while in the facility,” league officials said in a statement.

Kids under 12 years of age will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult, the league’s statement added. “This expanded policy will cover all spectators and other attendees at all OHL events, including games and practices.”

The league has three U.S.-based member teams.

The OHL is set to kick off the 2021-22 regular season in October. The London Knights play their first game Oct. 8 against the Owen Sound Attack at home at Budweiser Gardens.

The OHL is part of the Canadian Hockey League, the major feeder league to pro hockey’s NHL.

OHL teams played their last games in March 2020 when the season was interrupted and ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19. The entire 2020-21 season was wiped out by the pandemic.