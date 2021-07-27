Offensive outbursts highlight opening weekend for GSSC Impact
Kiara Levac was seemingly all over the field, and certainly all over the score sheet, but the Greater Sudbury Impact standout figured her team’s pair of season-opening wins resulted from a top-to-bottom effort.
The 15-year-old Ecole secondaire catholique l’Horizon student scored three times, while Kylee Hitchen posted a shutout, as the GSSC U16 girls defeated their Central Soccer League rivals from East York 3-0 on the rain-soaked James Jerome Sports Complex grass Saturday afternoon.
Levac then added six markers, while teammate Sydney Coe kicked in a single, in a decisive 7-1 defeat of Mooredale on Sunday.
“It felt amazing to be back after two years,” Levac told The Sudbury Star, shortly after Saturday’s contest. “It was a great feeling.”
The U16 girls were one of several GSSC squads to return to competitive action this past weekend, after seeing their 2020 seasons cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We played well, for not practising for two years straight,” Levac said. “We have stuff to work on, but I’m confident about how the season is going to go.
“Communicating with the team and talking, it went well out there.”
Even a steady downpour did little to dampen enthusiasm of the Greater Sudbury side, which returned to training roughly three weeks before kickoff, thanks to the gradual easing of provincial restrictions on outdoor sports.
“Everyone was excited, but nervous at the same time. We were ready for it.”
With a weekend off for the Civic Holiday, head coach Connor Vande Weghe and company will hit the road for stops in Oshawa, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m., and Whitby, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.
The extra practice time will provide opportunities to address any deficiencies in their play this past weekend, before meeting up with a typically tough Oshawa entry.
Levac would like to see the Impact improve their first touch, as well as on attacking the ball, if they want to maintain momentum.
“We’re hoping we’ll make at least top three in the league,” she said.
GSSC’s Impact U16 boys also had a winning start to the CSL season. After taking their planned season opener over Wexford via forfeit Saturday, officially by a 3-0 score, the local lads defeated Scarborough Azzurri 4-1 on Sunday on the strength of two goals by Nicholas McGee and one each by Braydon Ethier-Perras and Carter Grenier.
The Impact U15 boys edged West Toronto 6-5 on Saturday, with Paulo Grossi supplying three goals and Atom Thususka, Chad Tullio and Maximus Aziz one each, then dropped a 2-1 decision to Wexford on Sunday, with Thususka scoring the Greater Sudbury goal.
The U13 boys suffered losses to a pair of strong squads, falling 7-0 to Cherry Beach on Saturday and 10-3 to Etobicoke on Sunday, despite a pair of goals by Dylan Nelson and one by Sullivan Smith.
In Ontario Women’s Soccer League U21 action, a Sudbury side composed largely of U18-eligible players fell 3-1 to Barrie SC at James Jerome on Saturday, with Allison Weiler tallying for the locals, and 4-0 to the same team on Sunday.
To learn more about the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club, follow and like their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
