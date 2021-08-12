Of blueberries and snowshoes: Trail riders build momentum despite COVID-19 challenges

As anyone in sport during the COVID-19 global pandemic knows, everyone has been forced to adapt to keep their favourite activity going.

But, as COVID-19 knows, the sporting world finds a way, from the Olympics to the grassroots level.

And so in the backwoods of the Greater Sudbury area, members of STARA, the Sudbury Trail and Adventure Riders Association, have still been strapping on their helmets and heading off to enjoy the local trails.

One of the COVID-19 in initiatives was a club “Moto Photo Adventure Challenge,” says Vanessa Cartwright, the STARA social media manager and board member.

“We came up with (this) when restrictions were tight and members still had something to do.”

Club members were given GPS coordinates and then had to ride as individuals on their motorcycles to the coordinates.

“The member who found the most coordinates with proof of photo won a free membership for next year,” says Cartwright.

Riders’ journeys took them across the region, finding sites like the Big Nickel, the north shore of Lake Wahnipitae, and the Railway Heritage Museum in Capreol.

“All different locations for our members to discover. Some were more challenging than others of course!”

STARA launched in 2019. In 2020, the global pandemic took over; however, STARA still had 100 members.

“Last summer (restrictions) were lifted at one point so we were able to put things on.”

This year they have 175 members. They don’t all show up at once; nor are they all local, says Cartwright.

“You can choose to support other clubs. Some of those (members) are people from Toronto who chose to support our club because we’re new. They want to come explore the beautiful North.”