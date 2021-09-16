NOJHL Vaccine Playoffs result in 100 per cent vaccination rate
In a rare playoff race where everybody emerged a winner, the NOJHL and Northern Ontario health units announced this week their Vaccine Playoffs competition resulted in a 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination rate.
NOJHL players returned to the ice for the 2021-22 regular season this week with the added protection of the COVID-19 vaccine, after working with Northern health units to promote vaccine uptake and to ultimately help protect communities against COVID-19.
NOJHL Vaccine Playoffs result in 100 per cent vaccination rate Back to video
As part of the friendly Vaccine Playoffs competition, vaccination rates for all teams in the NOJHL have been posted weekly, beginning in July, and this week’s rates show 100 per cent full vaccination across the board.
Participating health units include Algoma Public Health, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, Porcupine Health Unit, Public Health Sudbury and Districts, and the Timiskaming Health Unit.
“The NOJHL are champions,” Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit, said in a release. “Their commitment to help promote vaccination in advance of the season’s start is to be commended. This helps protect their players, their fans and their communities from COVID-19. The NOJHL was the first in our area to develop a policy that required vaccination of their team members. Since then, we continue to learn of many more organizations and workplaces developing such policies which will help keep us all safer.”
“We are proud of all the players, coaches, and team staff for rolling up their sleeves and leading by example,” added Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, MOH with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. “The NOJHL showed great leadership in promoting vaccination, and their actions have helped make our communities safer. I wish them a successful season as they return to play in front of their fans.”
Public health experts say the vaccines are safe and having both doses is more protective against COVID-19, including the highly contagious Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in Ontario.
Full vaccination decreases the risk of getting COVID-19, as well as the risks of hospitalization, severe illness and death, and helps to prevent outbreaks.
Vaccination may limit the amount of time away from work and school from either a COVID-19 infection or from close contacts to positive cases, and allow residents to participate in more community activities, and to protect their loved ones and their communities.