In a rare playoff race where everybody emerged a winner, the NOJHL and Northern Ontario health units announced this week their Vaccine Playoffs competition resulted in a 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination rate.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

NOJHL players returned to the ice for the 2021-22 regular season this week with the added protection of the COVID-19 vaccine, after working with Northern health units to promote vaccine uptake and to ultimately help protect communities against COVID-19.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NOJHL Vaccine Playoffs result in 100 per cent vaccination rate Back to video

As part of the friendly Vaccine Playoffs competition, vaccination rates for all teams in the NOJHL have been posted weekly, beginning in July, and this week’s rates show 100 per cent full vaccination across the board.

Participating health units include Algoma Public Health, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, Porcupine Health Unit, Public Health Sudbury and Districts, and the Timiskaming Health Unit.

“The NOJHL are champions,” Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit, said in a release. “Their commitment to help promote vaccination in advance of the season’s start is to be commended. This helps protect their players, their fans and their communities from COVID-19. The NOJHL was the first in our area to develop a policy that required vaccination of their team members. Since then, we continue to learn of many more organizations and workplaces developing such policies which will help keep us all safer.”

“We are proud of all the players, coaches, and team staff for rolling up their sleeves and leading by example,” added Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, MOH with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. “The NOJHL showed great leadership in promoting vaccination, and their actions have helped make our communities safer. I wish them a successful season as they return to play in front of their fans.”