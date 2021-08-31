The NOJHL announced nine pre-season games this week, including two contests between the Rayside-Balfour Canadians and French River Rapids.

Rayside and French River meet at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex on Sept. 12 in a 6:30 p.m. start, then at Noelville Arena on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

NOJHL announces pre-season schedule, expands vaccination policy

Game action is set to commence on Sept. 10 on two fronts, as the Powassan Voodoos host the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners in a 7 p.m. start at the Sportsplex, while the Espanola Express will entertain the Elliot Lake Red Wings at 7:30 p.m., with the Regional Recreation Complex serving as the venue.

Meanwhile, a trio of tilts are slated for Sept. 11, beginning with a 4 p.m. encounter in Kirkland Lake as the Gold Miners and Voodoos finish off a weekend home and home.

The Hearst Lumberjacks welcome the Cochrane Crunch at 7:30 p.m. before the Express and Red Wings meet at Centennial Arena at 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 10, the Timmins Rock will host the Lumberjacks in a 7 p.m. start at McIntyre Arena.

The same two clubs will then complete a home-and-home affair on Sept. 12 at Claude Larose Recreation Centre in Hearst. That game is set for 2 p.m.

The league also announced a game change to its 2021-22 regular season schedule.

The Cochrane-Hearst matchup originally slated for Sept. 17 will now be played on Jan. 9 in a 3 p.m. start at Tim Horton Events Centre.

Spectators must be vaccinated

The NOJHL also announced this week that, effective immediately, it would expand its current vaccination policy to cover all spectators and other attendees at all NOJHL events, including games and practices.

Those wishing to gain access to NOJHL facilities will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and follow any other safety protocols while in the facility.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will also be required to follow all safety protocols.

The NOJHL announced last week that members of its community, including players, coaches, staff and billets, would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.