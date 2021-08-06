This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Discussion of the most revered venues to showcase the glory days of Sudbury fastball through the 1950s and 1960s will often tend to migrate to a pair of primary sites: O’Connor Park, in the Flour Mill, and the Capreol ball diamond — and deservedly so.

Article content Both locales were home to some of the very best outings the sport has ever offered in these parts. True, games also occurred with regularity at Queen’s Athletic Field and the former Sudbury Stadium, as well as outposts in Azilda and elsewhere. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nickel City Nostalgia: Good fastball and Garson were synonymous in days of Monaghan and crew Back to video Yet given so many recollections of the local greats of the game centre around the O’Connor and Capreol, it might be easy to diminish the contribution, the legacy of the Garson gang. Easy to some people, perhaps — but certainly not to John Monaghan. The 76-year-old bon vivant shared with joy and enthusiasm his memories of not only the early days of junior softball in his particular neck of the woods, the gathering of the clan from Birch and William streets, if you will, but also stories of the Garson Royales and the many who followed suit, giving way eventually to the phenomenon that was Brad Rienguette. Rienguette, of course, came after the playing days of Monaghan and his crew, a journey that started in his early teens. “I started playing around the age of 13 or 14, just with friends from the neighbourhood, often with a game we called homers,” said the second eldest of six children in the family. “That gang became known as the Garson Junior softball team. We were cocky — a little haywire, but loved to play ball and could match any team on an invitation.” Without a league to play in initially, tournaments and exhibition games became the competitive outlet. The mode of transportation, you ask? How about a 1946 panelled red Ford delivery truck, purchased for $50 and painted solid orange with gold wheel rims?

Article content “Mr. Foley (Harold, Gerry’s father) used to run a store right next to our homestead in Garson,” Monaghan recounted. “He always had them ol’ wooden Pepsi Cola crates sitting around. We put two on each side and put two-by-12-foot planks and set them on top so all of us could sit in the back.” “The last guy who piled into the van went in feet first. Scratch (Richard Proceviat) would close the door and bang his head against the door.” The names of that era were the calling card to the hundreds of fans who lined the park in Garson, long before it tripled in size and was dedicated to the memory of Lorne Brady: Chi Chi Farenzena, Gaylord Cull, Gerry Goudreau, John Basich, Roger Cote for the home side, with province of Quebec imports John Grignon and Joe Protulipac tackling the role as coaches to the upstart juniors at one point. “They were both so dedicated to sport,” suggested Monaghan, with Grignon and Protulipac likely far more well-known for their on-ice contributions in the area than their summer pastimes. “They arrived here, single, with a lot of time on their hands. But I can remember seeing Joe putting on his skates in the car, eating the last sandwich out of his lunch pail after coming straight from work and on to the ice for practice.” One of several impressive pitchers who were developed out of Garson, Monaghan still enjoys the memories of those special games: his first ever win with the men, a 6-1 triumph over the Capreol Mazzucas that featured a glut of knuckleballs, such were his nerves; a 1960 classic showdown with Ed Gelinas, the pitchers combining for 30 strikeouts; a 3-0 near no-hitter on a Friday night at O’Connor, as Marc Forget broke up the no-no with a ninth-inning, two-out single, an 18-inning battle versus Capreol, with Monaghan going the distance.

Article content Make no mistake, softball at its best is definitely a pitcher’s game. “There were some games that I might struggle to throw nine innings, but most games, I could go nine innings with no trouble,” said Monaghan. “If my arm was bothering me after the game, then I wouldn’t go to the hotel for a beer. I would go home and maybe stop by the high school to jog and shake it out. “Otherwise, I would pay for it the next day.” Thanks to the help of folks like John Basich — “He was good, not very fast, but he might walk one guy every second game” — and Lou Fazekas (International Hotel) — “He taught me, when I was throwing against Jolicouer, to throw off the side of the mound and throw into him, into his weakness” — Monaghan fine-tuned his craft. Ah yes, Jolicoeur, as in Ray Jolicouer, the man that Monaghan dubbed “possibly the best softball player ever to come out of Garson,” with Scratch Proceviat, Bobby Mack and Don Croteau earning honourable mentions. “Ray was such a good hitter, and he could throw the ball on a line from third.” And then, of course, there were the pitchers, gents like Ezio Bevilacqua (Capreol) of the home-grown variety, and those fabulous imports: Metro Szeryk, Booker Thomas, Gord Haidy. “When those guys came to town, I always felt that this made Ezio all the better,” said Monaghan. “Now, he had a challenge. “It caused Ezio to raise the bar a couple of notches, which in the end, brought out the best in him.” The best of which was helping lead the Capreol Mazzucas to countless Ontario intermediate championships. The Garson crew, for their part, enjoyed four titles through an initial phase, another two crowns courtesy of manager Bryan (Stewie) Stewart and his lads in the ’70s.

Article content All stemming from humble beginnings with no visions of grandeur in sight. “We would go to the family camp at Fairbanks,” noted Monaghan. “It was all clay and we were trying to develop the front of the property. My dad had two steel-wheeled wheelbarrows, so we would load that wheelbarrow full of clay, roll it through the muck and unload it out front. By Sunday night, when I went to play ball, I could put two softballs in my hand. “The pitchers all had strong hands” — whether they starred on the diamonds of O’Connor Park or Capreol — or in Garson, home to the Monaghans and so many other great players. Randy Pascal’s Nickel City Nostalgia column runs weekly in The Sudbury Star.

