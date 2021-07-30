Nickel City Nostalgia: Coniston/Sudbury club lifted well above its weight class

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Olympic dreams often start with the smallest of sparks.

Few multi-generational journeys, the kind that lead to the very pinnacle of a sport, offered a more modest debut than the Sudbury and area weightlifting clan. Sure, it culminated with Aldo Roy (1968 Summer Olympics, Mexico City) and his nephew Kevin Roy (1996 Summer Olympics, Atlanta) both donning the Canadian singlet in the Games, but the group ran so much deeper than that. This, despite the fact that it was but a general interest towards the lifting of barbells that prompted local school board employee Adelard Roy to allow his sons, Aldo and Ralph, to utilize the basement of Ecole St. Paul in Minnow Lake for training purposes. The year was 1956. Before long, Ralph and his newly purchased set of Weider equipment ushered in the likes of Bob and Norm Leclair and others. From simple beginnings, a juggernaut was born. "I got involved because I wanted to put some weight on — I was quite underweight at the time," said Leclair, now 80 years old, but only 14 when he joined the Brothers Roy. "We had a set of exercises that we would do three times a week." The group of closely aged teens featured little in the way of adult direction or involvement. Nor was it necessary. "It was the type of sport that really didn't need much; just a bar and a few weights," said Leclair. "It's not as sophisticated as it is today." "We didn't know how to do the Olympic lifts at the time, but Ralph would buy the Strength and Health magazine to learn. On Friday nights, we would go to the Inco Club in Sudbury, they had a weight room there. "Murray Veno and a few others were training there, doing the Olympic lifts. They kind of taught us to do the basic lifts. We had to practise a lot in order to improve and compete."

Compared to the challenge of heaving nearly double their own bodyweight clear above their heads, mastering the technique necessary to compete in the snatch and clean and jerk was a relative piece of cake. In 1957, the newly formed Sudbury Weightlifting Club attended their first event, the Ontario Championships, sponsored by the Francophone youth centre, Le Centre des Jeunes. Reaching the podium came quickly — and topping it followed soon thereafter. Between 1959 and 1962, regular was the news of their accomplishments — Ontario titles, gold medals at Canadian juniors, national open crowns. Such was the degree to which the local lads were making a name for themselves that Sudbury served as host city to the 1962 Canada Weightlifting Championships, with Ralph Roy (silver, 67.5 kilograms), Murray Veno (silver, 82.5 kg) and Aldo Roy (bronze, 75 kg) all doing the hometown crowd proud. A highly accomplished local ball player who moved from out east to strut his stuff on the diamonds in Northern Ontario, Veno was instrumental in the move to Coniston. A full-time Inco employee, about seven years the elder of the remainder of the crew, Veno approached company officials, who offered the ideal site just around the corner from the twin stacks. "They allowed us to train in the basement of the Inco Club in Coniston," recalled Leclair. "It was perfect. The ceilings were about 10 feet high and they built us a platform. There were a lot of kids who wanted to start training, hockey players who decided to try the Olympic lifting. Before we knew it, they were good enough to compete at national championships."

That was, more or less, the environment that welcomed 10-year-old Alex Fera to the fold in 1972, school chum Norm Benedetti right at his side. Ralph Roy had already begun passing his knowledge along, his son Kevin right around the same age as the two newcomers. Rollie Chretien and others soon followed suit. To this day, Fera remains struck by two core elements of the venue that was to become his home away from home for almost 20 years, before the building was eventually demolished. "The respect that Ralph Roy, Aldo Roy, Bob Leclair and Murray Veno had in Coniston was huge," suggested Fera. Now 60 years old and still coaching the sport that he loves (as does Bob Leclair), Fera and his teammates could not have asked for a better setting — even if a gradual acclimatization period was needed. "When you walked in, it was very intimidating; this was an Olympic-calibre gym," he stated. "You would see these guys lifting three or four plates on each side and think to yourself, these guys are strong. Ralph kind of put us off to the side and started us with a broomstick to work on technique." Nearly 50 years later, Fera does the same with his newbies. And then there was the venue. "You think back of how good Inco was to the community," he said. "They put money into housing, they put money into community centres, they got involved with families." Just as it had started, the Coniston/Sudbury Weightlifting Club rarely drew youngsters looking to compete in Olympic-style lifting they knew little about. "A lot of us started there mainly as training for hockey," said Fera. "Guys starting coming in: Jimmy Fox, Randy Boyd, some of the CFL guys. "It was such a mix, guys doing the Olympic-style lifts to compete, and guys doing the Olympic style lifts for hockey."

On the competitive side, the club that was recognized nationally as among the very best in the country was enjoying a second wave of success. Kevin Roy was leading the way, but Chretien and Benedetti also both made their way to international meets. "At one point, we had seven or eight Ontario or Canadian champions," said Fera. Recent accomplishments for the local delegation revolve more around those competing at a masters level, with Lorraine Pelletier still holding world records in the 70+ age class. Fera still recalls the height of his results. "At my best, when I was 19, I won the Ontario champs," he said. "I was 165 pounds and could clean and jerk 308." While his beloved Coniston venue no longer stands as a testament to excellence past, and while his clientele now numbers more female athletes than young men striving to walk in the shoes of the Roy family tradition, Fera carries much of his experience with him. "When you have a coach like Ralph Roy, it was just so easy," said Fera. "His positive attitude still travels with me to this day." Nickel City Nostalgia runs weekly in The Sudbury Star.

