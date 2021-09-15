Choosing his first team as head coach of the Sudbury Nickel Capitals was no easy task, but Jordan Cheechoo sees that as a good sign, assuming the competitiveness that marked the U16 AAA team’s training camp carries over into the coming season.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Cheechoo and his staff emerged from a gruelling series of tryouts at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex this week with 11 forwards, six defencemen and two goalies on their roster for 2021-22.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nickel Caps U16 team to show speed, skill this season Back to video

“It was a competitive camp, so I’m really excited about the guys who came out and made the team,” said Cheechoo, a 33-year-old Moose Factory, Ont., product and a graduate of the Nickel Caps system himself, who went on to play 183 games in the NOJHL and had stints in the OHL and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before he turned to coaching roughly a decade ago.

He was impressed with the overall skill level of the U16 Caps, especially considering they missed a year of regular competition due to COVID-19.

“It was still top-notch, which was really exciting to see,” Cheechoo said. “They must have done a lot of work on their own, hit up the outdoor rinks, whatever they had to do to keep themselves in game shape.”

All of that made for some tough decisions, the Sudbury bench boss said, even on the final day of camp.

“We had three goalies going into the last night of cuts,” he recalled. “We also had a few forward and defensive decisions to make, as well, so there was a lot of choices out there.”

Those who remain should be well suited to the up-tempo style preferred by Cheechoo and his fellow coaches: assistants Matt Chuipka and Danny Lepage and goalie coach Shawn Sirman.

“I like to play a quicker style, so the thing we have been working on early is just getting the touch passing down,” Cheechoo said. “We want to be a quick team that moves the puck really well.”