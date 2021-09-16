Colin Ward, Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School’s highly accomplished track and field, cross-country and Nordic ski coach, will add another award courtesy of Hydro One and the Coaches Association of Ontario this week.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Ward will be one of 10 coaches to receive Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards, an honour bestowed by the CAO to mark the seventh annual National Coaches Week, running Sept. 18-26.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lo-Ellen’s Ward to receive prestigious coaching award Back to video

A live broadcast of the awards ceremony, hosted by two-time world champion, Olympian and broadcaster Perdita Felicien, will begin on Friday at 7 p.m. at www.coachesontario.ca/events/awards.

National Coaches Week highlights the positive impact coaches have on athletes and the role they play in building safe communities, and encourages community members to use the hashtag #ThanksCoach to show their appreciation.

Ward will receive a Male School Sport Coach Award for his work at Lo-Ellen, whose track, cross-country running and Nordic teams are perennial powers at the city and NOSSA levels, and who have even mined multiple medals at OFSAA.

Through the continued Safe Sport 101 partnership between the CAO and Hydro One, one coach is awarded with the Hydro One Safe Play Award — this year, Zak Lewis from the Ottawa Rowing Club — while all award recipients will be provided with funding to purchase sporting goods from local Canadian retailers of their choice.

Forty-six coaches from 36 communities across the province will also receive a Return to Coaching Community Grant, for tools and resources they need to get back to playing sports safely in-person.

“At Hydro One, we’re energizing life by supporting local coaches who play a critical role in building resilience, confidence and leadership skills in athletes across the province,” Jay Armitage, vice-president of marketing and communications for Hydro One, said in a release. “Participation in sports, especially during this challenging time, helps athletes maintain their mental and physical well-being, and we could not be more proud to help coaches and athletes as they safely return to in-person sports.

“Congratulations to all award recipients, and thank you for the important work you do in your communities to make sports safe, fun and inclusive for all.”

The CAO is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario.