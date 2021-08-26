The Sudbury Wolves added a familiar face to Northern Ontario hockey fans to their staff on Thursday, naming former NHL player and OHL and NOJHL head coach Denny Lambert as their new scout for Northern Ontario.

Article content

Rob Papineau, Sudbury’s vice-president of hockey operations and general manager, said Lambert will be primarily responsible for the Northern Ontario area, but will also cross cover duties to other regions throughout the season.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lambert joins Wolves as Northern Ontario scout Back to video

“We are very happy to be adding Denny Lambert to our scouting staff,” Papineau said in a team press release. “He is from the North and he is a proud member of the Batchewana First Nation where he is a role model and works as a constable with the Batchewana Police. Denny and I have known each other since our days competing in the late ’80s in the Great North Midget League and I have always respected him both as player and as a person. He was always a fierce competitor who had a never-quit mentality and attitude.

“He had an incredible hockey career and is a terrific example to all young players that staying committed and never losing sight of your goal can pay off as he was amazingly never drafted into the OHL or the NHL, yet he persevered and had a great professional hockey career. He has a great eye for talent and was the person who had initially identified and was a huge supporter of the Pilon twins, Darian and Drake. We are thrilled to have Denny on our team now.”

Lambert, who resides in Sault Ste. Marie, is an OHL alumnus, having played 181 games for the Soo Greyhounds from 1988 to 1991 and recording 65 goals and 83 assists. The hard-nosed winger went on to play 487 games in the NHL with Anaheim, Ottawa, Nashville and Atlanta, amassing 93 points and 1,391 penalty minutes.