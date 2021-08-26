Lambert joins Wolves as Northern Ontario scout
The Sudbury Wolves added a familiar face to Northern Ontario hockey fans to their staff on Thursday, naming former NHL player and OHL and NOJHL head coach Denny Lambert as their new scout for Northern Ontario.
Rob Papineau, Sudbury’s vice-president of hockey operations and general manager, said Lambert will be primarily responsible for the Northern Ontario area, but will also cross cover duties to other regions throughout the season.
“We are very happy to be adding Denny Lambert to our scouting staff,” Papineau said in a team press release. “He is from the North and he is a proud member of the Batchewana First Nation where he is a role model and works as a constable with the Batchewana Police. Denny and I have known each other since our days competing in the late ’80s in the Great North Midget League and I have always respected him both as player and as a person. He was always a fierce competitor who had a never-quit mentality and attitude.
“He had an incredible hockey career and is a terrific example to all young players that staying committed and never losing sight of your goal can pay off as he was amazingly never drafted into the OHL or the NHL, yet he persevered and had a great professional hockey career. He has a great eye for talent and was the person who had initially identified and was a huge supporter of the Pilon twins, Darian and Drake. We are thrilled to have Denny on our team now.”
Lambert, who resides in Sault Ste. Marie, is an OHL alumnus, having played 181 games for the Soo Greyhounds from 1988 to 1991 and recording 65 goals and 83 assists. The hard-nosed winger went on to play 487 games in the NHL with Anaheim, Ottawa, Nashville and Atlanta, amassing 93 points and 1,391 penalty minutes.
He served as head coach of his hometown Greyhounds from 2008 until 2011, following five seasons as the club’s assistant coach. In the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, he served as the head coach of the Soo Thunderbirds of the NOJHL.
Lambert looks forward to the challenge of identifying the next generation of Wolves players and to supporting the team in any way he can.
“I am very excited to be joining the Sudbury Wolves as a scout,” Lambert said. “It is a first-class organization and I would like to thank Dario Zulich and Rob Papineau and the entire Sudbury Wolves organization for this great opportunity. I look forward to working with head scout Mike Taylor and the rest of the scouting staff. Hockey is always a big part of my life and I look forward to this next chapter in my hockey journey.”
“Denny has been a person in the North that we have built a great relationship with over the past few seasons and his experience, and insight will immensely help our staff with identifying the type of players we covet from all over the province and U.S.,” Taylor added. “I have always really enjoyed my conversations with Denny, and I am excited to officially add him to our staff.”
The Wolves open rookie orientation camp on Monday, before transitioning to main camp on Wednesday.