'It's going to be a big year' – Wolves defenceman Anania gets set for long-awaited return to Sudbury

With some hard work, Andre Anania figures he’ll be ready to showcase his hard-shooting, hard-hitting style come early September.

That’s when the Sudbury Wolves defenceman will report to training camp, with an eye toward landing – and, if he has his way, excelling in – a full-time role with the local OHL club.

“I’m on the ice four or five times a week and I work out every morning, except on the weekends, because that’s the time I usually spend at my cottage with my family,” said the 18-year-old native of Richmond Hill, Ont., who spent his last full season with the Stouffville Spirit, Sudbury’s affiliates in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, in 2019-20.

“I have been working hard on conditioning, because that’s always a big part of hockey, but also on speed,” added the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder. “At my gym, we do hill sprints and some track work, trying to get that quick first step, and I think that translates to on-ice pretty well.

“Then there is always that strength component, trying to get stronger, especially because I’m going to be playing against bigger guys, stronger guys, faster guys, and that’s kind of the way I play, too, so it never hurts to improve on that.”

He was eager last year to show Wolves fans that speed, strength and the heavy, accurate shot that helped him score 14 goals in 52 games as a first-year OJHLer – the sixth-highest total by an under-17 D-man in league history – and landed him on the First All-Prospect Team, but the OHL had to delay, then cancel its 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Needless to say, a trip north feels long overdue.