'It's going to be a big year' – Wolves defenceman Anania gets set for long-awaited return to Sudbury
Article content
With some hard work, Andre Anania figures he’ll be ready to showcase his hard-shooting, hard-hitting style come early September.
Advertisement
Article content
That’s when the Sudbury Wolves defenceman will report to training camp, with an eye toward landing – and, if he has his way, excelling in – a full-time role with the local OHL club.
'It's going to be a big year' – Wolves defenceman Anania gets set for long-awaited return to Sudbury Back to video
“I’m on the ice four or five times a week and I work out every morning, except on the weekends, because that’s the time I usually spend at my cottage with my family,” said the 18-year-old native of Richmond Hill, Ont., who spent his last full season with the Stouffville Spirit, Sudbury’s affiliates in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, in 2019-20.
“I have been working hard on conditioning, because that’s always a big part of hockey, but also on speed,” added the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder. “At my gym, we do hill sprints and some track work, trying to get that quick first step, and I think that translates to on-ice pretty well.
“Then there is always that strength component, trying to get stronger, especially because I’m going to be playing against bigger guys, stronger guys, faster guys, and that’s kind of the way I play, too, so it never hurts to improve on that.”
He was eager last year to show Wolves fans that speed, strength and the heavy, accurate shot that helped him score 14 goals in 52 games as a first-year OJHLer – the sixth-highest total by an under-17 D-man in league history – and landed him on the First All-Prospect Team, but the OHL had to delay, then cancel its 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Needless to say, a trip north feels long overdue.
Advertisement
Article content
A fourth-round pick in the 2019 OHL draft, Anania committed to the Wolves out of training camp two years ago, after a successful run with the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA squad. He’s one of six defencemen who have already signed with Sudbury, along with Liam Ross, Jack Thompson, Nathan Ribau, Payton Robinson and Nolan Collins.
“Me and my family are all excited,” Anania said. “We were supposed to go up last year, but with COVID, all of that got shut down. I was a little bit disappointed with that, but I just kept working, kept going at it, and now that it’s finally approaching, I’m just overwhelmed.
“I can’t wait to get going and to meet some of the newer guys, especially the younger guys, and to try and be a leader for them.”
Though a first-year OHLer, whose game experience is limited to a pair of pre-season games, he will nonetheless be one of the more seasoned juniors on the roster, and he hopes to become a key contributor in short order.
“Obviously, you want to be a big part of the team on the ice, but also off the ice, in the dressing room, in the community,” Anania said. “You want to show the guys what it’s like to be a leader. When I first got to Stouffville, I wasn’t really sure what to expect as a 16-year-old, but the guys were great to me. I want to pass that on to the younger guys in Sudbury this year.”
Though unranked by NHL Central Scouting for the recent NHL Entry Draft, Anania nonetheless generated some interest from big-league clubs and some calls to Wolves general manager Rob Papineau, though he ultimately was not selected.
None of that has proven to be a distraction for the young rearguard, who has stuck diligently to his training regimen ahead of a season that could truly open eyes to his pro potential.
“I had talks with my agents and advisors and they were all like don’t stress too much, just go out there and prove yourself, show them what you’ve got – just be ready,” Anania recalled. “That is what I have been doing, just focusing on this year. It’s going to be a big year.”
bleeson@postmedia.com
Twitter: @ben_leeson