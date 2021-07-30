‘It’s about making things better in the North’ — GSSC’s Politi hopes work with Sault, North Bay soccer clubs leads to more regional collaboration

He’ll still be based in Sudbury, but Giuseppe Politi will be seeing a lot more of the northeastern Ontario soccer scene in the coming months.

Sault Youth Soccer Club announced on Friday that Politi, who serves as club head coach for the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club, had been hired as SYSC’s new technical director.

Starting this fall, he’ll visit Sault Ste. Marie six times each year to train the SYSC’s Soo City United and Junior United coaches, from the U9 to U18 levels.

“It has been in the works for a little bit, but the pandemic really put a halt to things and we put it on the shelf, but we wanted to revisit it as things open up, and things have been going pretty well,” Politi told The Sudbury Star.

“I think it’s really important that clubs in the North have healthy working relationships.”

That was also the thinking behind his recent decision to join the Nipissing District Soccer Club in North Bay as a technical director and consultant.

He hopes those moves lead to more collaboration between Northern Ontario clubs, and he has plenty of ideas for how that can be accomplished.

“We have done a couple of good things already this summer with sending teams to play each other and having some meaningful competition, and working together,” Politi said. “We really have to look after ourselves here in the North. That’s a big part of it.

“It’s going to be a lot of work to juggle all the responsibilities and Sudbury is my No. 1, but I think it’s important to take the time to help other clubs and service their needs, whatever they are — coach education, running camps, running sessions when they want me to go there. Sault Ste. Marie has a pretty good indoor facility with a turf field that is run by the municipality, and the vision right now is that I’ll be spending some time there, even in the winter months, and in the spring when they open up. I’m obviously not relocating, just making certain trips there, but they’re looking for someone who is qualified who can help bring the standard up in their club, someone who is independent and from outside.”