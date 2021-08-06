‘I’m so pumped’ — after strong showing at Hockey Canada U18 camp, David Goyette can’t wait to get started with Wolves
Training camp can’t arrive fast enough for David Goyette.
And the Sudbury Wolves forward knows a thing or two about speed.
Coming off a strong showing at Hockey Canada’s national men’s under-18 team development camp, during which he collected three assists in three games, the 17-year-old Hawkesbury, Ont. product was pleased to see his hard work had paid off this off-season.
“I thought I did very well,” said Goyette, Sudbury’s first-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. “I think I was probably one of the fastest guys there, so that was good to see, that my speed is there, and I just felt really good about my game.”
Wolves watchers will finally get an in-person look at that game starting Aug. 30, when Goyette joins fellow prospects from the 2020 and 2021 drafts, as well as a handful of older players and free agents, for a rookie orientation camp in the Nickel City.
Main training camp opens two days later, on Sept. 1.
“I’m so pumped,” said Goyette, reached on Thursday evening. “I can’t wait.
“I have worked hard over the past year, and this summer I have put a lot of work in, in the gym and on the ice, and hopefully, it’s going to pay off.”
A product of the HEO minor hockey system and South Kent Selects Academy, where he posted eye-popping totals of 49 goals and 104 assists in 65 games during his OHL draft year, Goyette has continued to hone his offensive skills, while also rounding out his two-way game.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 152 pounds in April 2020, the talented centreman said he has grown an inch and added nearly 25 pounds to his frame.
He trains at Centre Performe Plus in Boisbriand, Que., a suburb of Montreal, alongside several high-level junior players and professionals. He’s eager to put what he learned there, as well as at the recent U18 camp in Tsuut’ina Nation, Alta., into practice once major-junior hockey finally returns to Ontario this fall.
“It was awesome,” Goyette said of the development camp, which saw Canada’s top 17-year-old prospects take part in practices and scrimmages with the national men’s U20 team. “I learned a lot from really good players from around the CHL and I’m looking forward to implementing that into my game.
“I worked hard on my quick release and my shot, just to be ready for camp. Overall, I think I did really well.”
Goyette signed with the Wolves soon after last year’s priority selection, but with the OHL’s 2020-21 campaign delayed and eventually cancelled, he suited up for his hometown Hawkesbury Hawks in the Central Canada Hockey League — one of a few junior loops to play a shortened season under modified rules.
He emerged as one of the Hawks’ most consistent offensive producers, totalling seven goals and five assists in 12 games, and scored his first junior hat trick in a win over Rockland on Dec. 13.
Goyette also ventured south of the border to play four games with the PAL Islanders of the National Collegiate Development Conference, collecting three goals and three assists.
“Playing in different leagues, learning from different guys there, different coaches, I took away a lot of little tips I can add to my game,” he said. “It’s always nice to learn from a bunch of coaches, to hear what they think and try to use that to be the best player I can be.”
As an OHL freshman, but not exactly a typical rookie, he hopes to play an important role for the Wolves almost immediately.
“I have pretty high expectations for myself this year,” Goyette said. “I’ll be ready right from the get-go at camp, to show everyone what I can do and what I can bring to this team.
“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players. It’s going to look like a new group, because a lot of players have left, but getting started with the guys should be awesome.”
The Wolves play their first pre-season game in Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 5 at 2:07 p.m. Their exhibition home opener is against Peterborough on Sept. 17 at 7:05 p.m.
bleeson@postmedia.com
Twitter: @ben_leeson