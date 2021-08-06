‘I’m so pumped’ — after strong showing at Hockey Canada U18 camp, David Goyette can’t wait to get started with Wolves

And the Sudbury Wolves forward knows a thing or two about speed.

Coming off a strong showing at Hockey Canada’s national men’s under-18 team development camp, during which he collected three assists in three games, the 17-year-old Hawkesbury, Ont. product was pleased to see his hard work had paid off this off-season.

“I thought I did very well,” said Goyette, Sudbury’s first-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. “I think I was probably one of the fastest guys there, so that was good to see, that my speed is there, and I just felt really good about my game.”

Wolves watchers will finally get an in-person look at that game starting Aug. 30, when Goyette joins fellow prospects from the 2020 and 2021 drafts, as well as a handful of older players and free agents, for a rookie orientation camp in the Nickel City.

Main training camp opens two days later, on Sept. 1.

“I’m so pumped,” said Goyette, reached on Thursday evening. “I can’t wait.

“I have worked hard over the past year, and this summer I have put a lot of work in, in the gym and on the ice, and hopefully, it’s going to pay off.”

A product of the HEO minor hockey system and South Kent Selects Academy, where he posted eye-popping totals of 49 goals and 104 assists in 65 games during his OHL draft year, Goyette has continued to hone his offensive skills, while also rounding out his two-way game.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 152 pounds in April 2020, the talented centreman said he has grown an inch and added nearly 25 pounds to his frame.