Foligno finds new home with Bruins

Nick Foligno’s time in Toronto proved to be brief.

The Boston Bruins signed the free-agent forward to a two-year, $7.6 million deal on Wednesday.

The Bruins also signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million contact on the first day of the free-agency period.

Foligno, a 33-year-old former star for the Sudbury Wolves, had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) while splitting last season between the Columbus Blue Jackets (42 games) and Toronto Maple Leafs (seven games). Overall, he has 203 goals and 283 assists (486 points) in 957 games over 14 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs.

Foligno scored a career-best 31 goals for the Blue Jackets in the 2014-15 season.

Foligno said he was pumped to be recruited for the rival Bruins by Patrice Bergeron’s phone call.

“They’re a team I’ve admired from afar,” Foligno bubbled after signing in Boston. “Their culture, their structure, topped with the conversation that I had with Bergy, that excites you.”