This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Fighting the opioid crisis: Successful swim across Wanapitei ends RANGERMAN event

Fighting the opioid crisis: Successful swim across Wanapitei ends RANGERMAN event

Article content For an opioid and mental health crisis like no one has known, it was appropriate that Lake Wanapitei served up waters that hadn’t been seen in years, if ever.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content At one point Dave Ranger turned the support boat he was driving into the waves; water crashed over the bow. Waves were at least three feet high out in the open, deep waters. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fighting the opioid crisis: Successful swim across Wanapitei ends RANGERMAN event Back to video But then there were poetic moments for the two swimmers and their support crew. Out of nowhere, a loon dive-bombed the crew. A butterfly landed on Averil Wiley’s stand-up paddleboard. Everyone understood the special signs and the crossing forged ahead. On Saturday morning, Joe Wiley and Kevin Mackinnon completed their 600-kilometre RANGERMAN bike and swim in the waters of Wanapitei. The 11.9-kilometre swim took four hours. The jounrey started on bikes in Oakville last Wednesday morning. The event has raised more than $59,000 as part of funding for a CAMH Foundation Research Fellowship with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. The inspiration came from the loss of Curtis Ranger, who had been the Wileys’ camp jack-of-all-tradesman. Ranger passed suddenly in March 2020 after suffering a fentanyl overdose. He was the only child of Bonny and Dave. He was 24. jpg, SU After learning of Ranger’s passing, the Wileys organized the RANGERMAN and used their love of sport, coupled with their friend Mackinnon’s, to add to the challenge (bit.ly/3m5dgFn). “Mental health and drug use go together,” Bonny Ranger said after the crossing. “They’re treated separately but they shouldn’t be. They need to be together. I think this is going to help others. Curtis would be in his glory knowing he was helping others.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Ranger clan were out in full force on the lake Saturday, with Dave driving the support boat, and Robert and Debbie, Marc and Brenda, and Kevin and Wendy Ranger also out in support. As the convoy of swimmers, stand-up paddleboards and boats crossed Saturday morning, Dave Ranger said a family friend donated $100 to the cause – just as the boats went past his camp. The swim launched at 6:30 a.m. from the North shore of Wahnipitae. Joe and Kevin had hoped to swim south to north but the wind forced the change in direction. The roughest portion of the 2021 swim came between four and six kilometres. Mackinnon frequently took several strokes of head-up freestyle or just stopped in the lake to sight. “It was definitely easier the last three kilometres,” he said after the swim turned to home and came within the lee of several islands. On the other hand, they don’t know if the bike could have gone any better than it did. They rode 201 kilometres on day one and another 132 kilometres on Thursday, arriving in Tobermory ahead of their mandated arrival time. They rode off the ferry to Little Current for the night. On Friday, they arrived at the camp on Lake Wanapitei after averaging 30 kilometres an hour over 159 kilometres. “For the most part the cars and trucks were respectful and gave us some distance,” Wiley says. For the Wileys, it’s been wonderful to have an idea that will make a difference. “But you’ve got start really small. What we saw in the outpouring of support from people has been rewarding,” Averil says.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s one thing to get out there and do all the (athletic) stuff. To have it mean something is pretty huge,” Mackinnon says. And now the work begins. They hope the funding will reach $75,000. Then the Wiley Family Foundation will match all funds raised. The hope is to have $150,000 for a three-year fellowship, Joe Wiley says. “I know it sounds like a long time. They have to do the research and understand what the research means and translate that,” he says. “When you think about the crisis, we’re in, there’s a sense of urgency. But you have to have the right information or you’re just spinning your wheels.” The Wileys are working with Dr. Leslie Buckley and Dr. Samantha Wells on a three-year addictions fellowship. Dr. Wells is the senior director and senior scientist for the Institute for Mental Health Policy Research. Dr. Buckley is chief of the Addictions Division. The goal is to bring the addictions and policy divisions closer together – a first for CAMH – and close the gap between mental health and addiction. “I think what I would say is most surprising to people is how substance use issues can affect anyone,” Buckley wrote in an email. “Struggles with substances happen in every walk of life, in urban or rural settings, at any age and affect all types of personalities, from the life of the party to the shy, and everyone in between.” Every path to addiction is unique, but every day more is learned about risk factors, she wrote. “We do know that more common substances like alcohol or cannabis can prime the reward pathway, making someone more vulnerable to struggling with high-risk substances. Self-esteem issues, anxiety, depression and many other factors can play a role in someone using substances to self-medicate.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content She believes earlier intervention is needed, when success rates are higher. “We also need to get information out there so that people know more about the risks related to substances and how to get help if they need it. We also need to help physicians, nurses and all disciplines in health care know more about assessing for and treating addictions.” Saturday morning, Krysten Ranger and her husband, Julio Falcao, stood off the dock as the swim concluded amid a flurry of hugs, hot coffee, and Tylenol. It was a bittersweet morning: the event was successful and funds would be raised. The why of the event could not be ignored. Curtis was her younger cousin, on her father Robert’s side. “I hadn’t always been an active part of Curtis’ world. There’s a 12-year age gap between us. He was, however, the one person who would always make the effort to come up and check in with you when our paths crossed. He would also never leave without a hug and ‘I love you, ‘Cuzzo’,” she said later. They grew closer in adulthood. In particular, Falcao and Curtis had bonded over music, like remixes of popular 1980s music. “He was an old soul. He had so many talents. There was nothing he couldn’t fix or build,” she recalled. They had known of Curtis’ struggles, but he had been working on them, she said. She wished he knew how much he meant to people. “I’m grateful our paths crossed a lot more in the year before his passing – creating memories I will forever cherish!” For more, visit: www.instagram.com/2021rangerman/. Here’s the link to the fundraiser: bit.ly/3g9qtJo. sud.sports@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury